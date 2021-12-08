Uncle Acid & the Deadbeats Announce 2022 Tour With King Buffalo
Modern occult masters Uncle Acid & the Deadbeats have just announced a 2022 North American tour with King Buffalo opening. The dates will be held before Uncle Acid embark on a massive European run with Ghost and Twin Temple.
Uncle Acid haven’t performed live since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. The band was performing in Japan when the world suddenly changed, keeping the group off the road for a full two years. A U.S. headlining tour with support from Twin Temple was scrapped soon after and was ultimately reborn as a European run with Ghost.
Thankfully, Uncle Acid will be resurrected on March 2 when they return to Brooklyn, N.Y. and tour the U.S. and Canada until they hit Boston on April 3. Tickets for the tour will go on sale Dec. 10 at 10AM local time. Click here to grab tickets.
"WARNING: We'll be returning to the stages of North America for the first time since 2019,” the band shares. “Support from King Buffalo. See you there!"
Check out the full list of tour dates below.
Uncle Acid & the Deadbeats 2022 North American Tour with King Buffalo:
March 02 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Brooklyn Steel
March 03 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Union Transfer
March 04 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ The Roxian
March 05 - Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Sound Stage
March 07 - Asheville, N.C. @ The Orange Peel
March 08 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade
March 09 - Tampa, Fla. @ The Ritz
March 11 - New Orleans, La. @ House Of Blues
March 12 - Houston, Texas @ Warehouse Live
March 13 - Dallas, Texas @ House Of Blues
March 15 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Crescent Ballroom
March 16 - San Diego, Calif. @ The Observatory
March 17 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Belasco
March 18 - Berkeley, Calif. @ The UC Theater
March 21 - Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theater
March 22 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ The Commodore
March 23 - Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox Market
March 25 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot
March 26 - Denver, Colo. @ The Ogden Theatre
March 27 - Kansas City, Mo. @ The Truman
March 29 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ First Avenue
March 30 - Chicago, Ill. @ Thalia Hall
April 01 - Toronto, Ontario @ The Danforth
April 02 - Montreal, Quebec @ Club Soda
April 03 - Boston, Mass. @ Big Nite Live