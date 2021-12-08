Uncle Acid & the Deadbeats Announce 2022 Tour With King Buffalo

Modern occult masters Uncle Acid & the Deadbeats have just announced a 2022 North American tour with King Buffalo opening. The dates will be held before Uncle Acid embark on a massive European run with Ghost and Twin Temple.

Uncle Acid haven’t performed live since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. The band was performing in Japan when the world suddenly changed, keeping the group off the road for a full two years. A U.S. headlining tour with support from Twin Temple was scrapped soon after and was ultimately reborn as a European run with Ghost.

Thankfully, Uncle Acid will be resurrected on March 2 when they return to Brooklyn, N.Y. and tour the U.S. and Canada until they hit Boston on April 3. Tickets for the tour will go on sale Dec. 10 at 10AM local time. Click here to grab tickets.

"WARNING: We'll be returning to the stages of North America for the first time since 2019,” the band shares. “Support from King Buffalo. See you there!"

Check out the full list of tour dates below.

Uncle Acid & the Deadbeats 2022 North American Tour with King Buffalo:

March 02 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Brooklyn Steel

March 03 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Union Transfer

March 04 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ The Roxian

March 05 - Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Sound Stage

March 07 - Asheville, N.C. @ The Orange Peel

March 08 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade

March 09 - Tampa, Fla. @ The Ritz

March 11 - New Orleans, La. @ House Of Blues

March 12 - Houston, Texas @ Warehouse Live

March 13 - Dallas, Texas @ House Of Blues

March 15 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Crescent Ballroom

March 16 - San Diego, Calif. @ The Observatory

March 17 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Belasco

March 18 - Berkeley, Calif. @ The UC Theater

March 21 - Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theater

March 22 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ The Commodore

March 23 - Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox Market

March 25 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot

March 26 - Denver, Colo. @ The Ogden Theatre

March 27 - Kansas City, Mo. @ The Truman

March 29 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ First Avenue

March 30 - Chicago, Ill. @ Thalia Hall

April 01 - Toronto, Ontario @ The Danforth

April 02 - Montreal, Quebec @ Club Soda

April 03 - Boston, Mass. @ Big Nite Live

