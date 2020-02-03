Uncle Acid & the Deadbeats Announce 2020 Tour With Twin Temple

Uncle Acid and the Deadbeats will return to North America in 2020 with Twin Temple in-tow. The month-long tour will be one of this year’s ultimate throwbacks, as the Sabbath-influenced doom cult smoke out venues with Satan’s answer to the Ronettes.

Uncle Acid and Twin Temple both experienced career highs in the past couple of years, with the former releasing their heavily acclaimed Wasteland album in 2018. That same year, Twin Temple unveiled their debut full-length, Twin Temple Bring You Their Signature Sound… Satanic Doo-Wop. They signed to Rise Above Records in 2019, releasing the duel single, “Satan’s a Woman” and “I Am a Witch.”

The tour will begin May 14 in Asbury Park, N.J., and continue throughout North America until winding up in Tucson, Ariz. on June 7. Tickets will go on sale Feb. 7 at 10AM local time.

Check out the full list of tour dates below.

Rise Above

05/14 - Asbury Park, N.J. – House Of Independents

05/15 - Jersey City, N.J. – White Eagle Hall

05/16 - Hartford, Conn. – The Webster Theater

05/18 - Boston, Mass. – Royale

05/19 - Rochester, N.Y. – Anthology

05/20 - Pittsburgh, Pa. – Mr. Smalls

05/22 - Louisville, Ky. – The Mercury Ballroom

05/23 - Milwaukee, Wis. – The Rave

05/24 - St. Louis, Mo. – Delmar Hall

05/26 - Lawrence, Kansas – The Granada

05/27 - Omaha, Neb. – The Slowdown

05/29-30 - Estes Park, Colo. – The Stanley Hotel

06/01 - Santa Ana, Calif. – The Observatory

06/02 - San Jose, Calif. – The Ritz (no Twin Temple)

06/03 - Sacramento, Calif. – Ace Of Spades (no Twin Temple)

06/05 - San Diego, Calif. – Observatory Northpark

06/06 - Las Vegas, Nev. – House Of Blues

06/07 - Tucson, Ariz. – The Rialto Theatre