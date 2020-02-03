Uncle Acid & the Deadbeats Announce 2020 Tour With Twin Temple
Uncle Acid and the Deadbeats will return to North America in 2020 with Twin Temple in-tow. The month-long tour will be one of this year’s ultimate throwbacks, as the Sabbath-influenced doom cult smoke out venues with Satan’s answer to the Ronettes.
Uncle Acid and Twin Temple both experienced career highs in the past couple of years, with the former releasing their heavily acclaimed Wasteland album in 2018. That same year, Twin Temple unveiled their debut full-length, Twin Temple Bring You Their Signature Sound… Satanic Doo-Wop. They signed to Rise Above Records in 2019, releasing the duel single, “Satan’s a Woman” and “I Am a Witch.”
The tour will begin May 14 in Asbury Park, N.J., and continue throughout North America until winding up in Tucson, Ariz. on June 7. Tickets will go on sale Feb. 7 at 10AM local time.
Check out the full list of tour dates below.
05/14 - Asbury Park, N.J. – House Of Independents
05/15 - Jersey City, N.J. – White Eagle Hall
05/16 - Hartford, Conn. – The Webster Theater
05/18 - Boston, Mass. – Royale
05/19 - Rochester, N.Y. – Anthology
05/20 - Pittsburgh, Pa. – Mr. Smalls
05/22 - Louisville, Ky. – The Mercury Ballroom
05/23 - Milwaukee, Wis. – The Rave
05/24 - St. Louis, Mo. – Delmar Hall
05/26 - Lawrence, Kansas – The Granada
05/27 - Omaha, Neb. – The Slowdown
05/29-30 - Estes Park, Colo. – The Stanley Hotel
06/01 - Santa Ana, Calif. – The Observatory
06/02 - San Jose, Calif. – The Ritz (no Twin Temple)
06/03 - Sacramento, Calif. – Ace Of Spades (no Twin Temple)
06/05 - San Diego, Calif. – Observatory Northpark
06/06 - Las Vegas, Nev. – House Of Blues
06/07 - Tucson, Ariz. – The Rialto Theatre
