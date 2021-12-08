Underoath Lean Into Pulsing Electronic Aggression With Soaring New Song ‘Numb’

Underoath continue to dig out gems en route to the eventual release of their Voyeurist album on Jan. 14. The latest track to be featured ahead of the release is "Numb," a needle-moving track brimming with crushing electronic vitality. You can hear the track in full below.

"Numb" features the band's trademark aggression, even with moments of clean melodic instrumental back. Drummer Aaron Gillespie takes the vocal lead, taking listeners into a soaring chorus.

Guitarist Tim McTague says of the track, "‘Numb’ feels like a classic They’re Only Chasing Safety song done with adult minds and ideas. It’s the only chorus on the whole album that is just Aaron singing, which was a massive part of our DNA as a band in the beginning. It's rad to hear it come full circle." Get a closer look at the lyrics and check out the visualizer for the song below. If you like what you hear the track is currently streaming at this location.

Underoath, "Numb" Lyrics

Get it together get it together

We’re lying through our teeth now there ain’t no fuckin way out I can’t connect I can’t connect

Every word I say to you

Fades into the background

Open your eyes now open your eyes

Can’t you see were drifters floating through the deep end We can’t just walk away

We’re covered in mistakes

I think we’re numb

There’s nothing left to say

We found our perfect fate

We got so numb I can’t fake it I I can’t fake it

We’ll never get this time back

I’m derailed and off track

I can’t believe it I I can’t believe it

This is what it’s come to

My life without you We can’t just walk away

We’re covered in mistakes

I think we’re numb

There’s nothing left to say

We found our perfect fate

We got so numb You are what’s real when I need it

You make me free I can feel it

You are my broken state of mind You are a chemical reaction

An explosion that keeps on happening

I’ll never get out alive I can’t explain this

explain the weight thats tied around my neck tied

I’m losing all faith and it’s pulling me apart We can’t just walk away

We’re covered in mistakes

I think we’re numb

There’s nothing left to say

We found our perfect fate

We got so numb

"Numb" is one of the featured tracks on Underoath's upcoming Voyeurist album. The band has been generous with their new music, serving up "Damn Excuses," "Hallelujah," "Pneumonia," the Ghostemane-guesting "Cycle" and now "Numb." Pre-orders are currently underway for the set here ahead of its Jan. 14 arrival.

You can also look for the band touring in support of the album just after the start of the new year. The band will hit the road with Every Time I Die and Spiritbox in February. Dates and ticketing info can be found at this location.