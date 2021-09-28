Watch Vended (Featuring Sons of Slipknot’s Corey Taylor + Clown) Perform at 2021 Knotfest Iowa

With new music just released last week, Vended, the band featuring the sons of Slipknot's Corey Taylor and Clown, performed over the weekend at Knotfest Iowa.

The group is fronted by Griffin Taylor, with drummer Simon Crahan, bassist Jeremiah Pugh and guitarists Cole Espeland and Connor Grodzicki rounding out their lineup and for some in attendance it was an introduction to the upstart band's live promise.

Vended played their first headline show in 2020 at Vaudeville Mews in Des Moines, Iowa and also appeared last year as part of the virtual "Pulse of the Maggots" festival on Knotfest.com.

Their Knotfest Iowa set included the recently released single "Asylum" as well as a song called "Antibody" and fan-shot performance footage from the show can be seen below.

Look for Vended also scheduled to open Slipknot's Knotfest Los Angeles at Banc of California stadium on Nov. 5. The day-long festival will also feature Bring Me the Horizon, Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, Code Orange and a special appearance by the Cherry Bombs. Tickets can be purchased here.

Vended, "Asylum" at 2021 Knotfest Iowa

Vended, "Antibody" at 2021 Knotfest Iowa

