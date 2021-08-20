Vildhjarta have finally announced their long-awaited sophomore album. Along with the release info for måsstaden under vatten, the Swedish djent act have revealed two new songs — “kaos2” and “toxin.”

Vildhjarta’s new album is the band’s first in 10 years, following the breakthrough Måsstaden in 2011. måsstaden under vatten was originally called Kaos 2 when the record was announced in late 2019, but its release was delayed. The single “Den Helige Anden” gave fans their first taste of the new Vildhjarta record, which features a staggering 17 tracks.

Addressing the long span of time between studio albums, Vildhjarta simply comment, “Art happens when art happens.”

Take a listen to both “kaos2” and “toxin” below once they go live at 12N ET.

Vildhjarta, "kaos2"

Vildhjarta, "toxin"

Vildhjarta, måsstaden under vatten Artwork + Track Listing:

Century Media

Pt 1:

1. lavender haze

2. när de du älskar kommer tillbaka från de döda

3. kaos2

4. toxin

5. brännmärkt

6. den helige anden (under vatten)

7. passage noir

8. måsstadens nationalsång (under vatten)

9. heartsmear

Pt 2:

1. vagabond

2. mitt trötta hjarta

3. detta drömmars sköte en slöja till ormars näste

4. phantom assassin

5. sunset sunrise

6. sunset sunrise sunset sunrise

7. penny royal poison

8. paaradiso