Ville Valo Debuts New Song ‘Loveletting’ + Books 2023 U.S. Tour

In 2020, HIM icon Ville Valo resurfaced under the two-letter moniker VV and a trio of new songs. Now, he's back in full force with the forthcoming Neon Noir album, a 2023 U.S. tour and, coming Friday (April 8), the new single "Loveletting."

"As fun as the funeral rites for HIM were, it took me more than a few moons to lick my wounds in the shadow of the Heartagram and come up with an excuse to strum and hum again," said Valo, now five years removed from the dissolution of the Finnish "love metal" pioneers.

"Eventually, I decided to put a leash on my beloved black dog and we started howling together instead of barking at each other. That's how 'Loveletting' was born," he continued, speaking about the lead single off Neon Noir, which is scheduled for an early 2023 release, with no official release date confirmed at this time. Look for the single to drop at midnight local time on streaming platforms and for an official video clip to be unveiled at 11AM ET.

"Artistically speaking, the main difference between HIM and VV is the extra line in the Heartagram," explained Valo, referencing the artwork (seen below) for the new LP, "but what an exquisite line it is! It's the Mamas and the Papas dressed up as Metallica on their way to a Halloween bash at the Studio 54, and now who wouldn't want to witness that?"

To coincide with the 2023 album release, Valo will embark on a U.S. tour that stretches from April 1 through May 8 and a list of those stops can be viewed further down the page.

VV, "Loveletting" Lyrics

Here in my hearts an endless sorrow

Tearing apart all that you and I could've been

Love, you are the road I walk alone

The endless night I keep dreaming of Two heartbeats out of sync with each other and crying

Dreaming of love letting love Trapped in a loop of chasing shadows

Of all we have lost and of all that we'll never ever be

Love, You are the song I sing alone

The darkness I keep dreaming of Two heartbeats out of sync with each othеr and crying

Dreaming of love letting lovе

Two heartbeats out of sync with one another and dying

Dreaming of love letting love

Dreaming of love letting love Heartbeats out of sync with each other

Heartbeats so far apart from one another

Heartbeats out of sync with each other

Heartbeats so far apart from one another

Heartbeats out of sync with each other

Heartbeats so far apart from one another

Heartbeats out of sync with each other

Heartbeats so far apart from one another Two heartbeats out of sync with each other and crying

Dreaming of love letting love

Two heartbeats out of sync with one another and dying

Dreaming of love letting love

Dreaming of love letting love

And you're so beautiful, you are

In the light of the setting sun

Dreaming of love letting love

VV, "Loveletting" (Lyrics via Genius)

VV, Neon Noir Album Art + Track Listing

VV, 'Neon Noir' Spinefarm loading...

VV (Ville Valo) 2023 U.S. Tour Dates

April 01 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Theatre of Living Arts

April 02 — Boston, Mass. @ Big Night Live

April 04 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Roxian Theatre

April 05 — Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues

April 06 — Detroit, Mich. @ St Andrews Hall

April 08 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogarts

April 09 — Chicago, Ill. @ House of Blues

April 11 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Varsity Theater

April 13 — Denver, Colo. @ Summit

April 14 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot

April 16 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades

April 17 — San Francisco, Calif. @ The Fillmore

April 18 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Belasco

April 21 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ House of Blues

April 22 — San Diego, Calif. @ House of Blues

April 23 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren

April 25 — Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues

April 26 — San Antonio, Texas @ Aztec Theater

April 27 — Houston, Texas @ House of Blues

April 28 — New Orleans, La. @ House of Blues

April 30 — Orlando, Fla. @ House of Blues

May 01 — Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Revolution

May 03 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theatre

May 04 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl

May 05 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Underground

May 07 — Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore

May 08 — New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza