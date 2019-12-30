It looks like Motley Crue singer Vince Neil got some holiday churching this Christmas season. As evidenced in a recent photo from American Pickers co-host Mike Wolfe, the rocker attended a Christmastime church service in Tennessee with the antique-hunting TV personality and his family.

Because what churchgoer wouldn't want to sing Christmas carols with Motley Crue's signature voice? It certainly appears that some devout Southerners got that opportunity. Wolfe shared the proof Christmas Day (Dec. 25) via his official Instagram. See the pic down toward the bottom of this post.

"Christmas miracles do happen!" Wolfe jokes in the caption accompanying the image of the two men smiling while seated amid the congregation. "I got [Vince Neil] to come to church."

In the photo, Neil wears a trucker cap emblazoned with branding for the National Finals Rodeo.

This holiday season, rock fans took heart in the fact that Motley Crue will reunite next summer when the band kicks off a stadium tour with Def Leppard and special guests Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.

Whispers about "The Stadium Tour" began to surface last month before Crue ultimately confirmed the rumors were true. Poison's Bret Michaels said he 'kept throwing good vibes' for the concert package to come to fruition, and a fan petition had earlier aimed for the same. Around the same time, Motley Crue guitarist Mick Mars had to come to terms with some previous statements after he once promised free tickets should the band ever reunite.

Still, Motley Crue fans can start saying their prayers for the ultimate rock show were answered once "The Stadium Tour" gets underway in July 2020.