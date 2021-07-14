A rock and metal group from Indonesia called Voice of Baceprot, a rising outfit comprised entirely of young Muslim women, have released a blistering cover version of Rage Against the Machine's "Testify." Subsequently, it's drawn praise from Rage guitarist Tom Morello.

In fact, "amazing" was Morello's exact word for it.

Watch the music video toward the bottom of this post.

"For us, this is one very powerful song," Voice of Baceprot say. "We have always enjoyed the feeling of flying amidst a rebellious sensation, which Tom Morello and his bandmates do when they perform this track."

They continue, "There's a hint of choreographed dance and a lot of spontaneous movements, a little bit of fear and anxiety mixed with [an] overpowering spirit. And suddenly, everything feels amazing. We feel it, too — that independence in reality also applies to women like us. At the same time, we have always failed to restrain ourselves from raising our left first in the air and shouting, 'As human beings, we are 100 percent free and independent. As women, we are completely independent!'"

Voice of Baceprot, who are all Muslims and wear hijabs while they perform, are made up of Firda Marsya Kurnia (vocals and guitar), Widi Rahmawati (bass) and Euis Siti Aisyah (drums). They hail from the town of Garut in West Java, Indonesia. Find out more about the band on Facebook or Twitter.

Voice of Baceprot, "Testify" (Rage Against the Machine Cover)