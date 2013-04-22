Volbeat – 2013 Must-See Rock Concerts

Who: Volbeat

What: 2013 North American Tour (Second Leg)

When: May 1-19, 2013 (see dates below)

Why: After burning up stages with Danko Jones earlier this year and earning a Top 10 debut for the 'Outlaw Gentlemen & Shady Ladies' album, Volbeat may be as hot as they've ever been in their career. Add in support from All That Remains and Eye Empire on the non-festival dates from their upcoming run, and you've got a solid rock bill from top to bottom.

Tickets: Purchase Here.



Volbeat 2013 North American Tour

5/1 — Boston, Mass. — House of Blues

5/2 — Montclair, N.J. — Wellmont Theatre

5/3 — Virginia Beach, Va. — Farm Bureau Live

5/5 — Rockingham, N.C. — Carolina Rebellion

5/6 — Stroudsburg, Pa. — Sherman Theater

5/7 — Niagara Falls, N.Y. — Rapids Theatre

5/9 — Wichita, Kan. — The Cotillion

5/10 — Boone, Iowa — Central Iowa Expo

5/11 — Kansas City, Mo. — Liberty Memorial

5/12 — Maryland Heights, Mo. — Verizon Wireless

5/14 — Springfield, Mo. — Shrine Mosque

5/15 — Lincoln, Neb. — Pershing Auditorium

5/16 — Madison, Wis. — Orpheum Theatre

5/18 — Syracuse, N.Y. — NY State Fair

5/19 — Columbus, Ohio — Rock on the Range