Volbeat Book Fall 2021 U.S. Tour Dates Around Festivals

Volbeat are making the most of their trip stateside this fall for a pair of festival appearances. The group have now bridged the gap between the two stops with a fall tour that will feature a number of special guests along the way.

Volbeat will officially kick off their U.S. touring on Sept. 23 in Orlando, Florida at the Rebel Rock Festival before launching the newly announced dates a night later (Sept. 24) in Atlanta. The band will also hit the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento towards the end of the run before finally packing up their gear and returning home after the Oct. 10 fall finale in Oakland.

As stated, the band will play with a variety of acts on the run as The Hu, Municipal Waste and Twin Temple will play select shows on the "Wait a Minute ... Let's Tour" trek.

The band's Rebels & Angels fan club will have a pre-sale for tickets starting this Wednesday (July 21) at 10AM local time. The general public on sale will start this Friday (July 23) at 10AM local time. Get additional ticketing info for each stop at the band's website.

Volbeat are among the many acts returning with new music in 2021. The group issued two new songs - "Wait a Minute My Girl" and "Dagen Før" - in early June. The tracks served as the first pieces of new music since their Rewind, Replay, Rebound album cycle.

Volbeat 2021 U.S. Tour Dates

Sept. 23 - Orlando, Fla. @ Rebel Rock Festival

Sept. 24 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle*

Sept. 26 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Criterion*

Sept. 28 - San Antonio, Texas @ Sunken Garden Amphitheater^

Sept. 29 - Lubbock, Texas @ Lonestar Amphitheater^

Oct. 02 - San Diego, Calif. @ The Observatory North Park #

Oct. 06 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Palladium %

Oct. 08 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock Festival

Oct. 09 - Paso Robles, Calif. @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre*

Oct. 10 - Oakland, Calif. @ The Fox Theater*

* Twin Temple

^ The Hu and Twin Temple

# Municipal Waste and Twin Temple

% Municipal Waste