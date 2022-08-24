Volbeat’s Michael Poulsen Got Married Over the Weekend

Congrats are in order for Volbeat frontman Michael Poulsen, who is one again a married man after tying the knot with longtime girlfriend Jeanet Carlsen.

This is the second marriage for the singer-guitarist, who was previously married to ex-wife Lina between 2010 and 2015.

Poulsen and his new bride Jeanet wed on Aug. 20, per a social media update shared on Volbeat's social accounts. The happy couple can be seen engaged in lip-lock with flowers in the forefront, with the caption reading, "Finally married. Michael Poulsen and Jeanet Poulsen: 20-08-2022." Loudwire sends our congrats to the happy couple.

Having toured some earlier in the year, Volbeat are currently off the road allowing the newlyweds a chance at some time for themselves before Poulsen returns to touring. The band will resume support of their 2021 album, Servant of the Mind, in mid-October, kicking off a European tour leg in Hamburg, Germany. See dates and get ticketing details here.

While touring is on a break at the moment, Volbeat continue to remain in the spotlight having just released a new video for "Becoming." The clip was just released this week and taken from their touring.

Last year, Poulsen revealed that "Becoming" was meant as a tribute to late Entombed frontman L.G. Petrov, who died in 2021 after a battle with bile duct cancer. In a statement, Poulsen commented, “it is a tribute to the mighty Entombed and our good friend L.G. Petrov, who sadly passed away. When we were about to record 'Becoming,' it has that opening riff that is really inspired by Entombed, and we thought ‘why not use that same Boss HM-2 pedal on it that Entombed was known for using.’ That pedal is the signature Swedish distorted guitar sound, and is sounds disgustingly good. After we recorded the song we got the news of L.G.’s passing, and decided to dedicate the song to him since Entombed was the inspiration behind that riff. ‘Becoming‘ is for you, my dear friend. Cheers!” Check out that video below.

Volbeat, "Becoming"