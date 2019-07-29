Wage War’s Melodic Side Exposed on Reflective New Song ‘Me Against Myself’
Wage War's third album, Pressure, is on the way. They've let their aggression out on "Low" and "Who I Am," now exposing a more vulnerable side on "Me Against Myself," which makes its premiere here at Loudwire.
The shades of dark and light typically employed by Wage War are still in play, though with a different dynamic. Distortion comes crashing down over muffled back beats as the warring sounds signal inner conflict and the band's maturity as songwriters.
Listen to "Me Against Myself" below.
"'Me Against Myself' is probably our farthest journey into the melodic world," says guitarist and co-vocalist Cody Quistad. "From the very first demo, we knew it was special. The lyrics are about as transparent as it gets dealing with the fact that a lot of times, we’re our own worst enemy. We’ve always prided ourselves on being versatile and pushing ourselves to create something new and different, and that’s what this song stands for."
Pressure drops Aug. 30 on Fearless Records. Pre-order your copy here and catch Wage War on their North American headlining tour with Like Moths to Flames, Polaris and Dayseeker at the stops listed below.
Wage War, "Me Against Myself"
Wage War, Like Moths to Flames, Polaris + Dayseeker Tour Dates
Sept. 27 — Charlotte, N.C. @ The Underground
Sept. 28 — Richmond, Va. @ Canal Club
Sept. 30 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ The Citadel Music Hall
Oct. 02 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Elevation
Oct. 03 — Detroit, Mich. @ St. Andrews Hall
Oct. 04 — Chicago, Ill. @ House of Blues
Oct. 05 — Lakewood, Ohio @ Phantasy Nightclub
Oct. 07 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Rex Theater
Oct. 08 — New York, N.Y. @ Gramercy Theatre
Oct. 10 — Baltimore, Md. @ Soundstage
Oct. 11 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Theatre of Living Arts
Oct. 12 — Clifton Park, N.Y. @ Upstate Concert Hall
Oct. 14 — Columbus, Ohio @ Skully's Music-Diner
Oct. 15 — Louisville, Ky. @ Mercury Ballroom
Oct. 16 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Firebird
Oct. 18 — Denver, Colo. @ Marquis Theatre
Oct. 19 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ In The Venue
Oct. 21 — Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazón
Oct. 22 — Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne Theatre
Oct. 24 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades
Oct. 25 — Pomona, Calif. @ The Glass House
Oct. 26 — Mesa, Ariz. @ The Nile Theater
Oct. 28 — Austin, Texas @ Come and Take It Live
Oct. 29 — Dallas, Texas @ Trees
Oct. 31 — Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade
Nov. 01 — Orlando, Fla. @ House of Blues
