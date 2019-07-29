Wage War's third album, Pressure, is on the way. They've let their aggression out on "Low" and "Who I Am," now exposing a more vulnerable side on "Me Against Myself," which makes its premiere here at Loudwire.

The shades of dark and light typically employed by Wage War are still in play, though with a different dynamic. Distortion comes crashing down over muffled back beats as the warring sounds signal inner conflict and the band's maturity as songwriters.

Listen to "Me Against Myself" below.

"'Me Against Myself' is probably our farthest journey into the melodic world," says guitarist and co-vocalist Cody Quistad. "From the very first demo, we knew it was special. The lyrics are about as transparent as it gets dealing with the fact that a lot of times, we’re our own worst enemy. We’ve always prided ourselves on being versatile and pushing ourselves to create something new and different, and that’s what this song stands for."

Pressure drops Aug. 30 on Fearless Records. Pre-order your copy here and catch Wage War on their North American headlining tour with Like Moths to Flames, Polaris and Dayseeker at the stops listed below.

Wage War, "Me Against Myself"

Wage War, Like Moths to Flames, Polaris + Dayseeker Tour Dates

Sept. 27 — Charlotte, N.C. @ The Underground

Sept. 28 — Richmond, Va. @ Canal Club

Sept. 30 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ The Citadel Music Hall

Oct. 02 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Elevation

Oct. 03 — Detroit, Mich. @ St. Andrews Hall

Oct. 04 — Chicago, Ill. @ House of Blues

Oct. 05 — Lakewood, Ohio @ Phantasy Nightclub

Oct. 07 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Rex Theater

Oct. 08 — New York, N.Y. @ Gramercy Theatre

Oct. 10 — Baltimore, Md. @ Soundstage

Oct. 11 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Theatre of Living Arts

Oct. 12 — Clifton Park, N.Y. @ Upstate Concert Hall

Oct. 14 — Columbus, Ohio @ Skully's Music-Diner

Oct. 15 — Louisville, Ky. @ Mercury Ballroom

Oct. 16 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Firebird

Oct. 18 — Denver, Colo. @ Marquis Theatre

Oct. 19 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ In The Venue

Oct. 21 — Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazón

Oct. 22 — Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne Theatre

Oct. 24 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades

Oct. 25 — Pomona, Calif. @ The Glass House

Oct. 26 — Mesa, Ariz. @ The Nile Theater

Oct. 28 — Austin, Texas @ Come and Take It Live

Oct. 29 — Dallas, Texas @ Trees

Oct. 31 — Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade

Nov. 01 — Orlando, Fla. @ House of Blues