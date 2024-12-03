Staind + Breaking Benjamin Announce Co-Headlining 2025 U.S. Tour

Staind and Breaking Benjamin have just announced a co-headlining 2025 U.S. tour with special guests Wage War and Lakeview.

Dubbed the Awaken the Fallen Tour, this run is mostly a reprise of a tour that took place this fall, which featured Daughtry and Lakeview as support.

This 20-city 2025 jaunt kicks off on April 26 in Mississippi and comes to a close on June 1 in Missouri. Two rescheduled dates in Florida are also on the books mid-way through the tour.

Staind will be out in continued support of their 2023 comeback album, Confessions of the Fallen. Meanwhile, it appears a new album is in store for Breaking Benjamin at some point next year after the arrival of the new single "Awaken" back in October.

And as for the special guests, Wage War are touting STIGMA, which came out in June, while Lakeview's self-titled debut album was released in mid-September.

See all of the new tour dates further down the page and look for the general on-sale for tickets to begin on Dec. 6 at 10AM local time. Additional pre-sale options will be available in advance of that date as well and you can visit Live Nation for more details.

Staind + Breaking Benjamin 2025 Tour Dates With Wage War + Lakeview

April 26 - Brandon, Miss. @ Brandon Amphitheater

April 27 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

April 29 - Charleston, W.V. @ Charleston Coliseum

April 30 - Evansville, Ind. @ Ford Center

May 03 - Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

May 06 - Lubbock, Texas @ United Supermarkets Arena

May 07 - San Antonio, Texas @ Frost Bank Center

May 10 - Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater

May 11 - Huntsville, Ala. @ Von Braun Center Propst Arena

May 13 - Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre – RESCHEDULED DATE

May 14 - West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre – RESCHEDULED DATE

May 17 - Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

May 19 - Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

May 21 - Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

May 23 - Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Broadview Stage at SPAC

May 25 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

May 27 - Green Bay, Wis. @ Resch Center

May 28 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center

May 31 - Council Bluffs, Iowa @ Harrah's Council Bluffs - Stir Cove Event & Concert Venue

June 1 - Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center

