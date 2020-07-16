With the recent announcement that a new installment in the "Assassin's Creed" video game franchise was coming this fall also comes news of a pretty impressive soundtrack. The Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Out of the North EP will arrive this Friday (July 17), and in advance of the new music, Loudwire has the premiere of "Hrafnsmál - The Words of the Raven," composed by Wardruna vocalist Einar Selvik specifically for the game.

Selvik first came to fame behind the drumkit for black metallers Gorgoroth, but has been putting his efforts toward the folk metal outfit Wardruna since 2003. That folk metal influence can be heard in the stirring musical soundscape he's created for the "Assassin's Creed Valhalla" game titled "Hrafnsmál - The Words of the Raven," which can be heard in the player below.

“It's a great honor for me to be welcomed into this massive 'Assassin's Creed' entity and long-time pillars of historical storytelling in games," says Einar. "I have been tasked by Ubisoft to create music that displays and builds upon authentic Norse historical musicality. Through historical instruments, their inherent tonalities, oral poetic traditions and language, I have aimed to make creations that could potentially bring the player closer to the theme and era of the game. It feels great to finally be able share the first piece of music with you all!”

As stated, there is a new soundtrack EP for the game titled Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Out of the North, which is arriving tomorrow (July 17) via Lakeshore Records. The seven-song set also includes guest appearances by composers Jesper Kyd and Sarah Schachner. Go ahead and pre-save so you can hear the EP digitally at this location.

As for the game itself, Ubisoft recently announced a Nov. 17 release date for "Assassin's Creed Valhalla," which will be available for Xbox One, PlayStation4, the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store on Windows PC, as well as UPLAY+, Ubisoft's subscription service and Stadia.

This latest saga follows Eivor, a fierce Viking raider raised on tales of battle and glory. Offering a captivating Viking experience, the game brings players to a beautiful and mysterious open world set against the brutal backdrop of England’s Dark Ages. Players can take advantage of new features including raids, growing their settlements and building their power in a quest to earn a place among the gods in Valhalla.

You can check out a trailer for the new "Assassin's Creed Valhalla" further down the page and place your pre-orders here.

Meanwhile, in the build up to the game's release, not only is there the Out of the North EP, but fans can also dig a little deeper with the Matthew J. Kirby-penned "The Assassin's Creed Valhalla - Geirmund's Saga" novel with more details coming later this month. There's also a Dark Horse Comics "Assassin's Creed Valhalla - Song of Glory" comic series from Cavan Scott starting up on Oct. 21.

And finally, there is an art book with commentary called "The Art of Assassin's Creed Valhalla," along with a deluxe edition, that is expected to help support the game as well.

Einar Selvik, "Hrafnsmál - The Words of the Raven"

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Out of the North EP Artwork + Track Listing

Lakeshore Records

1. "Out of the North"

2. "The Sceptred Isle"

3. "Holmgang"

4. "Kingdom of Wessex"

5. "The Tree of Life"

6. "The Guardian"

7. "Hrafnsmál - The Words of the Raven"

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Trailer