Watch Domino’s Delivery Guy Jump On the Mic at Hardcore Show

If you live in Florida, ordered Domino's Pizza last weekend and your delivery was late, you might have to blame this guy who hopped on the mic at a local hardcore show featuring the band Broadmoor.

Either the delivery guy was dropping pizza off at the garage show or saw the action and hastily decided to pull over and get sick in the pit. Someone at the show captured the moment and uploaded the clip on Facebook as seen below, where the delivery guy barks into the mic before throwing some spins and elbows along with the rest of the crowd.

Since being uploaded on Sunday (Dec. 9), the video has gone viral, amassing over 700,000 views and 17,000 shares at the time of this post.

Domino's Pizza guarantees delivery within 30 minutes or your pizza is free and it is not know if this living embodiment of hardcore doubling as a Domino's driver was able to finish his rounds in time or if he was returning back to his location to pick up more deliveries.