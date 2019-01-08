It's rare, but Metallica have been known to unplug from time to time and play acoustic performances. One of those occasions happened last fall when the band hosted their All Within My Hands foundation benefit in San Francisco and they've just revealed a rather unique rendition of the classic track "The Four Horsemen" from that appearance.

The group gives the track a more country-tinged arrangement as they perform for those in attendance. "Sounds a little different," James Hetfield can be heard remarking at the end of the performance. Watch the pro-shot footage in the player below.

If you like what you heard, the performance of the song will be included on Metallica's upcoming Helping Hands ... Live & Acoustic at the Masonic release that's due Feb. 1 on colored vinyl and through digital and streaming services.

During their performance last November, the group raised $1.3 million for their charitable organization through both the concert and an auction that took place during the festivities. The money raised was then split between the Feeding America and American Association of Community Colleges organizations.

After some time off for the holidays, Metallica will fire up the touring machine again later this month. Following their appearance at the I Am the Highway Chris Cornell tribute show in Los Angeles Jan. 16, they'll start a new leg of tour dates Jan. 18 in Tulsa, Okla. See all the stops listed here.