Metallica have officially announced the release date for the 30th-anniversary deluxe reissue of their breakthrough fourth album …And Justice For All, which will come out on November 2 on the band's own Blackened Recordings.

The re-release was remastered by producer Greg Fidelman, which might very well answer the question fans have been asking for years: What would the album sound like with more audible bass lines?

Along with the announcement of the album's re-issue, Metallica have posted a video of guitarist Kirk Hammett unwrapping the deluxe vinyl box edition and flipping through the bonus content, including a live album, a picture disc with artwork by Pusshead, a t-shirt, a commemorative booklet, a laminate, stickers and lots of other memorabilia. He comments about some of the goodies as he extracts them from the box.

"So cool! This looks like an import... I mean a bootleg... I mean a bootleg import," Hammett says when he opens the vinyl live album of a remixed 1989 Seattle concert. "The version of 'Whiplash' on this is so fast," Hammett says. "It's probably one of the fastest versions we've ever done. I don't know what was going on. I don't know what vitamins we were on that night."

The ...And Justice For All reissue will be available in multiple digital and physical configurations: A Standard Double 180 gram LP; Standard CD; 3 CD Expanded Edition; Cassette, Limited Edition; Deluxe Box Set; and digitally as a Standard album (available to stream and download); an Expanded Edition (available for download only); and a Digital Deluxe Box Set (available for streaming and download).

The Expanded Edition will include previously unreleased demos, rough mixes, previously unreleased live tracks, and an expanded booklet of never-before-seen Ross Halfin photos. The one-pressing-only Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set will include the remastered double 180g LP, a “One” picture disc, 3 LPs featuring their iconic performance from Seattle in 1989 remixed by Greg Fidelman, 11 CDs, 4 DVDs, a set of four patches, a Pushead print, a tour laminate, lyric sheets, a download card for all material in the set, and a deluxe 120-page book with previously unseen photos.

Pre-orders begin today at www.metallica.com. Those who pre-order any of the editions will receive an instant download of “Dyer's Eve (Remastered),” while pre-orders of the expanded and deluxe editions will receive an additional instant download of “Eye of the Beholder (Live at Hammersmith Odeon, London, England - October 10th, 1988).”

…And Justice For All was originally released on September 7th, 1988, on Elektra Records. The album has been gone 8x Platinum in the United States. The album marked the debut recording appearance of bassist Jason Newsted.

