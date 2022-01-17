Watch Muse’s Matt Bellamy Bust His Dad Moves at Twenty One Pilots Show

The 2022 edition of iHeart's AlterEgo concert took place over the weekend in Los Angeles and Muse's Matt Bellamy ended up with some unexpected screen time. As the musician tweeted later, he ended up on the big screen as Twenty One Pilots frontman Tyler Joseph made his way through the crowd during the song "Ride" and pulled off some questionable dance moves.

"Ride" is a bouncy song to begin with, so the Muse singer busted out some moves that seemed to fit the song in the moment, but in his social post later revisiting his screen time he shared some wholesome regret over what could best be described as "Dad Moves."

"When you’ve taken the kids to see @twentyonepilots and @tylerrjoseph decides to come in the crowd, sings right next to you, and you embarrass yourself, your family and everyone in the building," offered Bellamy with video proof of the incident for all to see. "Amazing show otherwise," added the vocalist, finishing his post with the timely hashtag #knowwhentostanddown having just released the song "Won't Stand Down" with Muse last week.

Within the responses to the post, Bellamy's Muse bandmate Dom Howard pondered, "Why can't dads be cool in front of their kids?," while Tom DeLonge offered a simple, "Hahaha."

Did Joseph knowingly put Bellamy in the spotlight? That part is unclear, but the two musicians have connected in the past with Joseph beaming about the chance to meet the Muse vocalist in a 2017 Instagram post (as pointed out by Kerrang!).

"I've learned a lot from this guy and he never even knew it. first time meeting him and we seamlessly rolled in to a discussion about in-ear monitors, floor wedges, and mic stand preferences," recalled Joseph in his 2017 posting.

See more footage of Twenty One Pilots performance of "Ride" at AlterEgo 2022 in the video below.

Twenty One Pilots Perform "Ride" at AlterEgo 2022