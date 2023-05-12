Have Weezer released too much material? Looking back, Weezer singer-songwriter and lead guitarist Rivers Cuomo thinks yeah, maybe so.

But imagine traveling to the late '90s and telling a Weezer fan — one pining for any new Weezer music after Cuomo all but disappeared from 1997 to 2000 — that Weezer would eventually release so much material the singer would perhaps regret it.

Yet that's what the Weezer leader appeared to express to Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea on the latest episode of the bassist's This Little Light.

Asked about Weezer's discography, per Consequence, Cuomo says, "I think, if I were to go back and plan out an ideal artist's career, I don't know — maybe there's too much quantity" among Weezer releases.

The 52-year-old Weezer singer continues, "Maybe the whole thing would be more impactful if we could go back in time and just release the very best stuff. Cherry-pick and release it in a very strategic way."

Cuomo adds, however, that "hindsight is 20/20." Still, he hopes "future generations will sort it all out, and they'll focus on the best stuff."

Maybe Cuomo is turning over a new leaf. (Did 2002's Maladroit really need to exist?) He also says he now "want[s] to listen and see where [the fans'] heads are at, and what they're reacting to" since "sometimes it's not exactly where I would have gone."

Rivers Cuomo on Flea's This Little Light - May 11

Weezer, "Dope Nose" (Music Video) [2002]