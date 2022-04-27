Welcome to Rockville 2022 Edition Reveals Daily Set Times

As the weather gets warmer, we're getting closer to some of the year's major outdoor rock festivals taking place. And those heading to Daytona Beach, Florida next month can start planning out their Welcome to Rockville festival weekend experiences. That's because the folks at Danny Wimmer Presents have now revealed the set times and stage assignments for all of the band's playing over the course of the five days.

The fun kicks off on Wednesday, May 18 for a relatively easy decision for those attending the camping pre-party as four bands will play a lone solitary stage with Steel Panther heading the festivities. But it gets a little more difficult the next four days as bands will play staggered set times across four stages.

The Thursday (May 19) bill has KISS, Five Finger Death Punch, Papa Roach, In This Moment, Down, The Sword, Black Label Society, Mammoth WVH, Clutch, Bad Wolves, Ill Nino, Bad Omens and more set to play.

Friday (May 20) has Korn, Breaking Benjamin, Megadeth, Seether, Ministry, Skillet, Baroness, Sevendust, Underoath, Red, We Came as Romans and Whitechapel among those performing.

Saturday (May 21) is lead by Guns N' Roses, Shinedown, Bush, Rise Against, Nothing More, Jerry Cantrell, Alexisonfire, Dirty Honey, Saint Asonia, In Flames, John 5, Crown the Empire and the Word Alive among others.

And Sunday (May 22) the festivities close out with Nine Inch Nails, Smashing Pumpkins, Jane's Addiction, Halestorm, The Pretty Reckless, The Struts, Poppy, Spiritbox, The Hu, Bones UK, Escape the Fate, Lacey Sturm and Crobot leading the way.

Check out the full lineup, stage assignments and set times below:

Wednesday, May 18 (Camping Pre-Party Lineup)

DWPresents Stage

9:30 PM - Steel Panther

8:40 PM - Moon Tooth

7:50 PM - Cold Kingdom

7:00 PM - Crooked Teeth

Thursday, May 19

Space Zebra Stage

10:30 PM - KISS

8:10 PM - Papa Roach

6:35 PM - Black Label Society

5:10 PM - Mammoth WVH

3:55 PM - Fuel

2:50 PM - Plush

Octane Stage

9:15 PM - Five Finger Death Punch

7:20 PM - In This Moment

5:50 PM - Clutch

4:30 PM - Bad Wolves

3:20 PM - Tetrarch

2:20 PM - Widow7

Rockvillian Stage

8:15 PM - Down

6:45 PM - Ill Nino

5:15 PM - Shaman's Harvest

3:55 PM - Gemini Syndrome

2:45 PM - Oxymorrons

1:45 PM - Moodring

DWPresents Stage

7:25 PM - The Sword

5:50 PM - Bad Omens

4:30 PM - Redlight King

3:20 PM - Devil's Cut

2:20 PM - Post Profit

1:15 PM - As You Were

Friday, May 20

10:30 PM - KORN

8:35 PM - Megadeth

6:50 PM - Ministry

5:25 PM - Baroness

4:10 PM - Blacktop Mojo

3:00 PM - Diamante

Space Zebra Stage

Octane Stage

9:30 PM - Breaking Benjamin

7:40 PM - Seether

6:05 PM - Skillet

4:45 PM - Sevendust

3:35 PM - DED

2:25 PM - Giovanni And The Riders

Rockvillian Stage

8:30 PM - Underoath

7:00 PM - Red

5:35 PM - Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown

4:05 PM - Stick To Your Guns

2:55 PM - Death Tour

1:50 PM - Archetypes Collide

DWPresents Stage

7:40 PM - We Came As Romans

6:10 PM - Whitechapel

4:50 PM - Mike's Dead

3:35 PM - Extinction A.D.

2:25 PM - Young Other

1:20 PM - As You Were

Saturday, May 21

Space Zebra Stage

9:30 PM - Guns N' Roses

7:20 PM - Rise Against

5:40 PM - Jerry Cantrell

4:15 PM - Dirty Honey

3:00 PM - Saint Asonia

1:50 PM - Against The Current

Octane Stage

8:15 PM - Shinedown

6:25 PM - Bush

4:55 PM - Nothing More

3:35 PM - Alexisonfire

2:25 PM - The Violent

1:15 PM - John Harvie

Rockvillian Stage

7:20 PM - In Flames

5:50 PM - John 5

4:25 PM - Sick Of It All

3:00 PM - Agnostic Front

1:50 PM - S8nt Elektric

12:45 PM - Afterlife

DWPresents Stage

8:10 PM - Crown The Empire

6:30 PM - The Word Alive

5:00 PM - Stitched Up Heart

3:35 PM - Saul

2:25 PM - A River Runs Thru It

1:20 PM - As You Were

Sunday, May 22

Space Zebra Stage

9:35 PM - Nine Inch Nails

7:10 PM - Jane's Addiction

5:30 PM - The Pretty Reckless

4:10 PM - Poppy

3:00 PM - The Chats

2:00 PM - Lilith Czar

Octane Stage

8:15 PM - The Smashing Pumpkins

6:15 PM - Halestorm

4:50 PM - The Struts

3:30 PM - Spiritbox

2:30 PM - Radkey

1:30 PM - Superbloom

Rockvillian Stage

7:25 PM - The Hu

5:45 PM - Bones UK

4:15 PM - Poorstacy

3:00 PM - Motor Sister

2:00 PM - The Mysterines

12:55 PM - Aeir

DWPresents Stage

8:20 PM - Escape The Fate

6:25 PM - Lacey Sturm

4:50 PM - Crobot

3:30 PM - The Dead Deads

2:35 PM - Nvrless

1:30 PM - As You Were

And yes, after rocking all day and all night, you'll need time to refuel. So, as usual, there will be an extensive area of food options available. Participating restaurants include: Angry Bird Grill, Bad Ass Bowls, Bangarang Asian Cuisine, Big Show BBQ, Bulgogi Korean BBQ, Champ’s Dawgs, Chicken Mac, Chinchilla’s, Churros N Cream, Dank Nugz, El Cubanito Subs, Enrique’s Place Latin Grill, Funnel Cake Fantasy, Gary’s Philly Cheese Steaks, Grilled Cheese Incident, Grumpy’s Homemade Ice Cream, Guanabana Ice Pops, Island Girl Eats, Island Noodles, Jammin Concessions, Mac Attack, Mama’s Food, Mount Olympus Greek Food, Nashville Hot Chicken, Phat Daddy’s Cajun, Pie Baby Wood Fired Pizza, Ponti Rossi Pizza, Shady Grove Wraps, Sir Cooks A Lot, Smash Burgers, Smokin R’s BBQ, Spicy Pie Pizza, Stoked Poke, Strawberry Fields, The Burgery, The Butt Truck BBQ, Top Nacho, Twisted Okie BBQ, Twisted Tots, Vegan Demon and What’s the Catch. Get additional details here.

For all questions about this year's Welcome to Rockville, from ticketing and VIP packages to camping and parking, check here.