Limp Bizkit guitarist Wes Borland has settled on a release date for a collection of previously unheard demos by Eat the Day.

The musician started the side project in 2001 after first leaving frontman Fred Durst's rap-rock act. However, Borland eventually shelved the outfit after he was unable to secure a suitable singer. He returned to Limp Bizkit in 2004. (Borland took another three-year break from the Bizkit in 2006.)

Now, Eat the Day's The Demos will finally see the light of day. The effort, which contains eight tracks, features cover artwork by the guitarist himself. See the details down toward the bottom of this post.

Last week, Borland gave listeners a taste of the album's "Whalephant" via social media. On Sunday (March 29), the musician's brother Scott Borland — who is also in the band — talked a little bit about the Eat the Day demos and looked back on the period in which they were created.

"It's been nearly 20 years since my brother, Greg Isabell and myself wrote a ton of awesome music, tried and failed to find a vocalist, and then moved on to other things," Scott explained. "It was probably the most musically focused time of my life and although it's unfinished work I'm so glad that these demos are going to see the light of day."

Scott contributed keyboards to Limp Bizkit albums such as Significant Other and Chocolate Starfish and the Hot Dog Flavored Water. He also performed alongside Wes in Big Dumb Face.

Eat the Day's The Demos arrives to stream and download on April 8.

Eat the Day, The Demos Track Listing

1. "dAdA"

2. "The Slow Mile"

3. "Whalephant

4. "The Boob"

5. "Taste My Gun"

6. "Beeblicowcarapis"

7. "Nutooupa"

8. "Gunship Down"