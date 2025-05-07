What Eventually Sold Brooks Wackerman on Joining Avenged Sevenfold

Brooks Wackerman has been holding down the kit for Avenged Sevenfold for a decade now, but the drummer recently revealed what ultimately factored into his decision to leave another well-known band, Bad Religion, to take on the new drumming challenge.

Wackerman was a guest on former Sum 41 drummer Steveo 32's new interview podcast and he recalled that period in his life and deciding to make that change after spending 15 years behind the kit of Bad Religion.

According to Wackerman, it was his former personal manager Diony Sepulveda who was Avenged Sevenfold's tour manager at the time that started to facilitate the discussion. Admittedly, the drummer says he was initially surprised but tempted when "you just start envisioning yourself in a completely different light."

What Sold Brooks Wackerman on Avenged Sevenfold?

Ultimately, it was the new challenge and the chance to push the boundaries a bit more with his drumming that tempted the drummer to make the change. The drummer admitted being intrigued with the idea of playing metal festivals.

"it was exciting. I'm, like, 'Okay, I haven't felt this way in a while' at the time. I was grateful for all my work with Bad Religion, but I was in the band for 15 years, and I wanted to spread the wings a little wider, too, musically. So I'm, like, 'Okay, not only are they interested, but they're also interested in writing with me for this record. They want me to contribute.' And I'm, like, 'Yeah, let's do this.' 'Cause to actually feel like you're a proponent between five guys in a studio, it's special."

Wackerman quickly clarified that there were creative opportunities within Bad Religion, but the options were greater within Avenged Sevenfold.

"The writers were Brett [Gurewitz] and Greg [Graffin], and as they should be, because they created the sound. I always call them the [John] Lennon and [Paul] McCartney of punk rock. There's no one that can write like those guys," said the drummer. "I did parameters, but I'm not gonna sit here and say [they] didn't allow me creativity — they did," said Wackerman, who added that he didn't truly felt like he was himself within the band until his second album with the group.

But then turning back to Avenged, he offered, "When you get the Avenged call, it's, like, 'Okay, so the Latin beat that I practiced when I was 12, I can now apply this in a song.' It's, like, just the rhythmic possibilities, the creative possibilities [were endless]…"

What Songs Did Brooks Play During His Avenged Sevenfold Audition?

Ultimately to land the gig, you need to show what you can bring to a variety of the band's material. So what did Brooks play during his Avenged Sevenfold audition? "'Nightmare,' 'Little Piece of Heaven', 'Bat Country,' I think 'Buried Alive.' Yep, 'Buried Alive.' I think it was just that."

READ MORE: We Answer the Most Asked Questions About Avenged Sevenfold

Avenged Sevenfold in 2025

Avenged Sevenfold will pack and venture out on tour in June of this year. The band kicks off a European leg of tour dates on June 4 in Turkey with shows booked through June 29 in Sweden.

The band then ventures back stateside for two shows supporting System of a Down in Chicago (Aug. 31-Sept. 1) and an appearance at the Louder Than Life Festival before fall dates in South America.

See all of their tour stops and get ticketing information through their website.

Avenged Sevenfold's Brooks Wackerman Speaks With Steveo 32