A ‘Where’s Waldo?’ Style Iron Maiden Book Called ‘Where is Eddie?’ is Coming in 2023

Iron Maiden and literature go hand in hand, not just because of their penchant for fictional allusions but because they released two official coloring books within the last year. Soon, they’ll be tackling one of the most popular children’s series of all time – Where’s Waldo? – with their own seek-and-find adventure: the delightfully titled Where is Eddie?

The 36-page collection will be distributed by Simon & Schuster, published by Fantoons, illustrated by Samuel Blanco and co-written by Lindsay Lee and Eduardo Benatar. Unsurprisingly, this isn’t Lee’s first foray into such a project, as she previously worked on Frank Zappa Coloring Book, Ninja Sex Party: The Graphic Novel, Rush: The Making of a Farewell to Kings, Neil Peart: The Illustrated Quotes and Where is Alice Cooper?

As for Benatar, he’s played drums with numerous bands (including Luz Verde, Rc2 and Side Chick) and co-wrote The Official Marillion Coloring Book. Meanwhile, Blanco collaborated with Lee on Ninja Sex Party: The Graphic Novel in addition to working on The Bizarre World of Frank Zappa and Motörhead: Where is Lemmy?

Many of those books were put out by Fantoons and Simon & Schuster, too, so it’s safe to say that Where is Eddie? is in good hands.

As for the book’s official description, it reads:

Are you brave enough to find EDDIE? You'd better find him before he gets you! Search for IRON MAIDEN's iconic figurehead throughout insanely detailed illustrations based on some of their incredible album covers. Throughout their illustrious career, IRON MAIDEN's dauntless music has captured the hearts of dedicated fans all over the world, ever fueled by a fierce determination and immense passion for rock 'n' roll. Their painfully addictive riffs and gripping lyrical storytelling have created a legacy like no other, and always with EDDIE by their side. As you search for EDDIE, plunge into (15) double-page puzzles inspired by IRON MAIDEN's legendary songs and albums. Walk the edgy East End streets of Killers, escape the maddening asylum of Piece of Mind, trek across the desert ruins of Powerslave, then plummet headfirst down into The Number of the Beast's hellfire--every page pays glorious respect to the sheer awesomeness of IRON MAIDEN's imagery. Lovingly created by the demented team of artists at Fantoons. The studio that brought to life the celebrated seek-and-find book WHERE IS ALICE COOPER?, the fan-adored MOTÖRHEAD: THE GRAPHIC NOVEL and IRON MAIDEN: THE OFFICIAL COLORING BOOK. WHERE IS EDDIE? is a must-have for every IRON MAIDEN fan. EDDIE’s GONNA GET YA...

Where is Eddie? is scheduled to release in May of 2023, and you can preorder it here.