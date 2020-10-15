While She Sleeps Form ‘Sleeps Society’ With New Song + We Want In

Amid a difficult 2020, England's metalcore vets While She Sleeps are staring down 2021 with a new album, song and self-sustaining fan society, all under the title of Sleeps Society.

In a newly released video that is part press conference and part song, While She Sleeps lay out their mission statement from here on out. With touring off the table in 2020 and more uncertainty ahead, the band has developed a new business model that puts the fans at the forefront and helps While She Sleeps detach from a system they feel is not designed to support the artist.

"With the future of live performances uncertain, the Sleeps Society will enable a secure existence for WSS and gives us the opportunity to stay connected with our fanbase, developing new ways to provide for our supporters and fill the void left without live music," said the group, who will release Sleeps Society, their fifth album, on April 16 of next year.

The song "Sleeps Society" is patented While She Sleeps — the ideal blend of electronic impulses that create a tug of war between melody and ever-shifting pit-ready rhythms.

Detailing more about the fan-oriented society, powered by Patreon, While She Sleeps revealed the perks that membership offers — full album play-through videos, songwriting tutorials and a lot more.

"The society will ask a membership fee, ranging in different tiers of support. These contributions directly fund the creation and survival of WSS," said the band, continuing, "We'll be sharing full album guitar and drum play-throughs, a tutorial series for songwrit­ing, studio production, vocal techniques, art and branding, self-management, videography, and much more. There'll be an in-depth look into making the forthcoming album and livestreamed studio sessions where members can help make decisions in the writing stages of songs."

"Members will get early access to tour tickets, exclusive merchandise, warehouse meet-ups, events, and secret 'members only' shows," the group noted, "And that's just scratching the surface of what we’ll be offering members through the Society."

While She Sleeps, "Sleeps Society" Press Conference + Music Video

While She Sleeps, Sleeps Society Album Art

