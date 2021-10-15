Whitechapel Shatter Deathcore Boundaries With New Ballad ‘Orphan’

Whitechapel have already showcased a remarkable sense of evolution on the first two Kin singles — "Lost Boy" and "A Bloodsoaked Symphony" — but now they have completely shattered the ever-widening boundaries of the deathcore genre with the new ballad, "Orphan."

On The Valley, Whitechapel's 2019 album, the band introduced clean-sung elements to their music, alongside melodic and atmospheric passages, as frontman Phil Bozeman lyrically grappled with his troubled childhood. Kin is a continuation of this stylistic evolution and "Orphan" marks the furthest deviation from Whitechapel's earth-flattening brutality. It's still quite heavy, but for entirely different reasons.

"Orphan' represents the battle of accepting what reality has given me within the story of Kin, and the battle between me and my alternate reality's realm," said Bozeman of the third track to arrive in advance of the Oct. 29 release of Kin.

Watch the music video for "Orphan" at the bottom of the page and pre-order your copy of Whitechapel's eighth album, which will be released on Metal Blade, here. Look for the band on tour in the U.S. early next year, providing direct support for Cannibal Corpse alongside Revocation and Shadow of Intent.

Whitechapel, "Orphan" Lyrics

It’s just the way it is

How did I find myself to be so pitiful and vulnerable

And I lay my head upon an empty heartbeat

I’m alone and I’m miserable It’s just the way that it is and it’s hopeless now

I’ll never leave the prison inside my head

No one will ever understand the way it feels

To shut out the emotion that drives me back to you Is that your voice that I hear

Is that the touch that I had once feared

Is that the way that you look now

Is this what we are Cynical ole me, beckoning for company

An illusion that I dream of in a nightmare

What do I care if you’re here and there’s nothing left

Inside of your hollow shell

I’m still alone, I’m still miserable

Is there hope somewhere in this case of flesh we call our home

I don’t feel it

Mother, father please go back to sleep

I can’t bare to see you barely alive

We’re all alone, we’re all miserable Forget my voice

Forget my eyes

My heart is content now to betray my insides

Whitechapel, "Orphan" Music Video