Whitesnake guitarist Reb Beach has missed four consecutive shows on the David Coverdale-led hard rockers' ongoing farewell tour that started last month, according to a June 23 report by Blabbermouth.

Last week, Beach was said to be "under the weather."

That's what fellow Whitesnake guitarist Joel Hoekstra told fans on social media. However, when concertgoers replied with concern after Beach still didn't perform with Whitesnake for the following three shows, Hoekstra offered additional updates about his bandmate.

See the posts down toward the bottom of this page.

On June 14, Hoekstra wrote in a tweet following Whitesnake's performance in Prague, Czech Republic that night, "A little last minute stress as Reb Beach was under the weather and I had to cover his solos. But, we gave you our best Prague!! The show must go on!"

Two days later, when a fan wrote back wondering where Beach was, Hoekstra replied, "Hopefully back ASAP! Nobody missed him more than me." A week later, Hoekstra answered another query about the musician similarly — "Hopefully Rebel returns immediately," he said.

In addition to Whitesnake's Prague show on June 14, Beach also missed the band's gigs at Belgium's Graspop on June 17, a German gig on June 19 and a show in Switzerland on June 21. Whitesnake is due to play France's Hellfest festival on Thursday (June 23).

It's unclear what illness may be plaguing Beach, and Whitesnake hasn't said if the musician tested for COVID-19. Loudwire wishes Beach a speedy recovery. See Whitesnake's remaining summer 2022 tour dates under Hoekstra's posts. Get tickets here.

Whitesnake Summer 2022 Tour Dates

June 23 – Clisson, France @ Hellfest

June 25 – Cartagena, Spain @ Rock Imperium

June 28 – Milan, Italy @ Lorenzini

June 30 – Vienna, Austria @ Gasometer

July 2 – Zagreb, Croatia @ SRC Salata

July 4 – Budapest, Hungary @ Barba Negra

July 6 – Belgrade, Serbia @ Tasmajdan park

July 9 – Athens, Greece @ Technopolois

July 12 – Skopje, North Macedonia @ Arm

July 14 – Mogilovo, Bulgaria @ Midalidare

July 16 – Bucharest, Romania @ Rock the City

July 19 – Sarajevo, Bosnia @ Skenderija

Aug. 17 – Hampton Beach, N.H. @ The Ballroom

Aug. 19 – Providence, R.I. @ Bold Point Park

Aug. 21 – Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage

Aug. 24 – Quebec City, Quebec @ Videotron Ctr

Aug. 27 – Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Ctr

Aug. 30 – Detroit, Mich. @ Pine Knob Theatre

Sept. 1 – Rosemont, Ill. @ Allstate Arena

Sept. 7 – Belmont Park, N.Y. @ UBS Arena

Sept. 12 – Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock

Sept. 14 – Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena

Sept. 17 – Houston, Texas @ Toyota Ctr

Sept. 19 – El Paso, Texas @ Don Haskins Ctr

Sept. 21 – Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Arena

Sept. 24 – San Antonio, Texas @ Freeman Col.

Sept. 27 – Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Ctr

Sept. 29 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Oct. 1 – San Diego, Calif. @ Viejas Arena

Oct. 4 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum

Oct. 7 – Fresno, Calif. @ Save Mart Center

Oct. 9 – Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

Oct. 13 – Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena

Oct. 15 – Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome

Oct. 18 – Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Coliseum

Oct. 21 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Mandalay Bay