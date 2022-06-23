Whitesnake Guitarist Reb Beach Misses 4 Shows in a Row, Fans Show Concern
Whitesnake guitarist Reb Beach has missed four consecutive shows on the David Coverdale-led hard rockers' ongoing farewell tour that started last month, according to a June 23 report by Blabbermouth.
Last week, Beach was said to be "under the weather."
That's what fellow Whitesnake guitarist Joel Hoekstra told fans on social media. However, when concertgoers replied with concern after Beach still didn't perform with Whitesnake for the following three shows, Hoekstra offered additional updates about his bandmate.
On June 14, Hoekstra wrote in a tweet following Whitesnake's performance in Prague, Czech Republic that night, "A little last minute stress as Reb Beach was under the weather and I had to cover his solos. But, we gave you our best Prague!! The show must go on!"
Two days later, when a fan wrote back wondering where Beach was, Hoekstra replied, "Hopefully back ASAP! Nobody missed him more than me." A week later, Hoekstra answered another query about the musician similarly — "Hopefully Rebel returns immediately," he said.
In addition to Whitesnake's Prague show on June 14, Beach also missed the band's gigs at Belgium's Graspop on June 17, a German gig on June 19 and a show in Switzerland on June 21. Whitesnake is due to play France's Hellfest festival on Thursday (June 23).
It's unclear what illness may be plaguing Beach, and Whitesnake hasn't said if the musician tested for COVID-19. Loudwire wishes Beach a speedy recovery. See Whitesnake's remaining summer 2022 tour dates under Hoekstra's posts. Get tickets here.
Whitesnake Summer 2022 Tour Dates
June 23 – Clisson, France @ Hellfest
June 25 – Cartagena, Spain @ Rock Imperium
June 28 – Milan, Italy @ Lorenzini
June 30 – Vienna, Austria @ Gasometer
July 2 – Zagreb, Croatia @ SRC Salata
July 4 – Budapest, Hungary @ Barba Negra
July 6 – Belgrade, Serbia @ Tasmajdan park
July 9 – Athens, Greece @ Technopolois
July 12 – Skopje, North Macedonia @ Arm
July 14 – Mogilovo, Bulgaria @ Midalidare
July 16 – Bucharest, Romania @ Rock the City
July 19 – Sarajevo, Bosnia @ Skenderija
Aug. 17 – Hampton Beach, N.H. @ The Ballroom
Aug. 19 – Providence, R.I. @ Bold Point Park
Aug. 21 – Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage
Aug. 24 – Quebec City, Quebec @ Videotron Ctr
Aug. 27 – Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Ctr
Aug. 30 – Detroit, Mich. @ Pine Knob Theatre
Sept. 1 – Rosemont, Ill. @ Allstate Arena
Sept. 7 – Belmont Park, N.Y. @ UBS Arena
Sept. 12 – Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock
Sept. 14 – Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena
Sept. 17 – Houston, Texas @ Toyota Ctr
Sept. 19 – El Paso, Texas @ Don Haskins Ctr
Sept. 21 – Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Arena
Sept. 24 – San Antonio, Texas @ Freeman Col.
Sept. 27 – Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Ctr
Sept. 29 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena
Oct. 1 – San Diego, Calif. @ Viejas Arena
Oct. 4 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum
Oct. 7 – Fresno, Calif. @ Save Mart Center
Oct. 9 – Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center
Oct. 13 – Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena
Oct. 15 – Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome
Oct. 18 – Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Coliseum
Oct. 21 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Mandalay Bay