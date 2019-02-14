It just wouldn't be Valentine's Day without an extra injection of love from David Coverdale and Whitesnake. The details for the long-promised Flesh & Blood album have all been revealed alongside the first single, "Shut Up & Kiss Me."

Opening with a street-cruising riff and prowling downbeat, the song has all the trademarks of classic Whitesnake, falling somewhere between their blues rock origins and late '80s glam shimmer. Guitarists Reb Beach and Joel Hoekstra do battle, tearing off beaming melodies and there's a stronger sense of community on the chorus with backing vocal depth.

Watch the music video above, which features the same exact white Jaguar from the "Here I Go Again" video.

"This is much more of a lite-Snake kind of video, in that it's fun stuff," Coverdale told Billboard. "We'd releases a very dark, intense video for the song 'Burn' from The Purple Album (in 2015). This has the same sense of fun we had back in the halcyon MTV days. The people who are coming to the club and see (the car) are going, 'Omigod! That's the Whitesnake Jag!' and having their pictures and stuff taken with it. It's just a lot of fun."

Flesh & Blood, the 13th studio album from Whitesnake, will be out on May 10 through Frontiers Music Srl. Pre-order the album here and catch the band on the road in the U.S. at the dates listed below.

Whitesnake, Flesh & Blood Album Art + Track Listing

Frontiers Music Srl

01. Good To See You Again

02. Gonna Be Alright

03. Shut Up & Kiss Me

04. Hey You (You Make Me Rock)

05. Always & Forever

06. When I Think of You (Color Me Blue)

07. Trouble Is Your Middle Name

08. Flesh & Blood

09. Well I Never

10. Heart Of Stone

11. Get Up

12. After All

13. Sands Of Time

Whitesnake 2019 Tour Dates

Apr. 12 – Newkirk, Okla. @ Clans First Council Casino*

Apr. 13 – Durant, Okla. @ Choctaw Casino*

Apr. 15 – Dallas, Texas @ The Bomb Factory

Apr. 17 – San Antonio, Texas @ Aztec Theater

Apr. 19 – Biloxi, Mo. @ IP Casino Resort*

Apr. 20 – Atlanta, Ga. @ State Bank Amphitheatre

Apr. 22 – Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live

Apr. 23 – Clearwater, Fla. @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

Apr. 25 – Hollywood, Fla. @ Seminole Hard Rock Casino*

Apr. 26 – Melbourne, Fla. @ Maxwell C. King PAC

Apr. 28 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Ovens Auditorium

Apr. 29 – Huber Heights, Ohio @ Rose Music Center

May 01 – Richmond, Va. @ The National

May 02 – Bensalem, Pa. @ XCITE Center at Parx Casino*

May 04 — Columbia, MD @ M3 Festival#

May 05 – Jim Thorpe, Pa. @ Penns Peak

May 07 – Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom

May 08 – Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount

May 10 – Hampton Beach, N.J. @ Hampton Beach Casino*

May 11 – Lincoln, R.I. @ Twin River Casino*

May 14 – Greensburg, Penn. @ The Palace Theatre

May 17 – Verona, N.Y. @ Turning Stone Casino*

May 18 – Niagara Falls, N.Y. @ Seneca Niagara Casino*

*Whitesnake only / #festival appearance