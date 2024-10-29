Why 50,000 Oasis Reunion Tickets Are Being Canceled

There are reportedly 50,000 Oasis tickets in the U.K. that will likely be canceled as a result of various ticket purchasing violations.

According to the BBC, thousands of Oasis reunion concert tickets that were sold on resale ticket sites are about to be canceled as promoters Live Nation and SJM have noted violations in how the tickets were obtained.

There were 1.4 million tickets available to fans for the U.K. run, but over 10 million fans joined the queue from over 158 countries trying to snap up some of the seats. The shows quickly sold out with tickets then turning up on resale sites at inflated prices hours later.

What Were the Violations?

In the U.K., fans were told they could only purchase tickets at face value through Ticketmaster or their resale partner, Twickets. But that didn't deter some of those buying tickets from going through other resale platforms and trying to sell the tickets at inflated prices. According to Live Nation and SJM, approximately four percent of the tickets (nearly 50,000) ended up on sites that were not part of the approved purchase options.

Citing that those purchasing the tickets broke conditions of the ticket sales, the tickets will reportedly be canceled soon. In addition to appearing on other sites, it's believed that buyers violated the condition that only four tickets could be purchased per household and that some buyers were using multiple identities to scoop up tickets.

A company spokesperson noted, “These terms and conditions were successfully put in place to take action against secondary ticketing companies reselling tickets for huge profit. Only four percent of tickets have ended up on resale sites. Some major tours can see up to 20 percent of tickets appearing via the major unauthorised secondary platforms."

"All parties involved with the tour continue to urge fans not to purchase tickets from unauthorized websites as some of these may be fraudulent and others subject to cancellation.”

What About Buying From Unauthorized Resale Sites?

While promoters have issued the warning that tickets are going to be canceled if purchased outside of the guidelines, secondary ticketing company Viagogo told the BBC's File on 4 they still intend to sell tickets for the tour.

Matt Drew, who oversees business development for Viagogo, told File on 4: “Two percent of Oasis tickets are on Viagogo and Stubhub.

"We will continue to sell them in the way the regulator says we can. We are serving a clear consumer need, we will continue doing it on that basis.”

READ MORE: Should Oasis Be Expected to Bring New Bands on Tour?

The resale of tickets in the U.K. is legal as long as tickets are acquired legitimately. There are also laws in place to protect consumers. So there could be some challenges over purchased tickets that get canceled.

What Happens With the Canceled Tickets?

First off, those who believe their tickets were canceled in error will have a chance to speak to ticketing agents and have their case investigated ahead of next year's concerts.

But as for those who aren't challenging the canceled tickets, the newly canceled tickets will go back on sale through Ticketmaster in the coming days and weeks. Billboard notes that those who are deemed to have broken the rules generally have their purchases refunded while the tickets are then reassigned to other buyers with new barcodes.

So far, only the Oasis U.K. dates appear to be affected by the ticketing cancellations.

Oasis in 2025

After a highly volatile split in 2009 and years of estrangement, Oasis siblings Liam and Noel Gallagher have mended fences and decided to reunite the band for a 2025 tour. After U.K. dates were initially announced, North American and Australian performance have been booked as well.

Dates are expected to begin July 4, 2025 in Cardiff, Wales. All dates, cities, venues and ticketing information can be found through the Oasis website.