Win a Signature Behemoth LTD Bass + ‘In Absentia Dei’ Livestream Passes

In anticipation of Behemoth’s In Absentia Dei livestream concert, broadcast from a secret church location in Poland, we’re hosting a huge giveaway from the extreme metal giants. Along with 10 free digital tickets to the immersive, 18+ performance, we’re raffling off a signature Behemoth LTD Orion-5 bass.

The LTD bass was designed by Orion himself, featuring an alder body, bolt-on maple neck at 34” scale, an ebony fingerboard, glow-in-the-dark side markers and the Behemoth ‘Trinity’ logo over the 12th fret. Finished in black satin with a matching pick guard, the Orion-5 gets its sonic power from a set of EMG PJ pickups.

One lucky fan will win the signature bass and an access code for Behemoth’s In Absentia Dei performance. Nine additional fans who enter the raffle will win In Absentia Dei access codes.

“You've seen Behemoth in many places across the globe, but never before in the Holy Church,” Nergal professes. “This is a truly innovative event of which the likes have not been seen before. There will be ritual, there will be sacrilege and all from the comfort of your home. A worldwide streamed event for A New Aeon indeed! In Absentia Dei. Parts of the performance may offend, so the footage is only recommended for fans 18+.”

Fans can sign up for the giveaway below. Winners will be chosen Sept. 2.

Behemoth’s In Absentia Dei concert will stream on Sept. 5 via the band’s official website. To grab passes for the digital event, click here.

Behemoth.live