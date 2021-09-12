Kudos to Machine Gun Kelly, the 2021 winner of MTV's Best Alternative video for his clip for "My Ex's Best Friend (feat. Blackbear)."

The singer won in a category that included Bleachers' diner dance "Stop Making This Hurt," Glass Animals' city street-set "Heat Waves," Imagine Dragons' "Follow You" performance clip starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson, Twenty One Pilots' stylish performance piece "Shy Away" and Willow's club-set "transparentsoul" with Travis Barker.

Once the winner was revealed, MGK accepted, telling the crowd, "Shout out to the emo kids."

He also went on to thank a handful of others including the video's director, Van Alpert, who he said he hadn't talked to since the video shoot because they got into a fight on set but said, "we won."

Congrats to Machine Gun Kelly on his MTV VMA win. Revisit the winning video below.

Machine Gun Kelly featuring Blackbear, "My Ex's Best Friend"

