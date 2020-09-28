The day is quickly approaching for Corey Taylor to celebrate the release of his new CMFT album with his "Forum or Against 'Em" livestreamed performance from Los Angeles' fabulous Forum and Corey wants you there.

In coordination with "CMFT" himself, we've got the ultimate contest package for you that includes a virtual ticket for the Oct. 2 global livestream, with the chance to be the sole winner of a package that includes a T-shirt, event poster, VIP laminate, and exclusive CMFT acoustic performance, and to top it all off, an autographed Corey Taylor guitar.

We'll be giving away 10 virtual tickets to watch the virtual performance in which Taylor brings his undeniable energy and charisma to one of Los Angeles most famous stages. Plus, one grand prize winner will take home all the Taylor merch mentioned above, get the special acoustic performance and win Taylor's guitar (seen below).

Photo by Gina Joy Chong

Tickets for the pay-per-view streaming event are currently on sale at this location, where you can also pick up specialty merch made specifically for the show, but if you want to win the Corey Taylor contest grand prize, be sure to enter in the form provided below.

For the "Forum or Against 'Em" show, Taylor will be using a full arena production, complete with pyrotechnics, and delivering a stacked set list featuring tracks from the new album, plus a few favorites from his time with Slipknot and Stone Sour. And he's got a few covers in store as well, plus a guest turn from the rocking girl-gang dance squad, The Cherry Bombs. Fans can also expect a pre-show event featuring exclusive interviews from Knotfest.com's Beez that includes some behind-the-scenes footage from the show.

Photo by Steve Thrasher

“I’ve been saying since the beginning I’d find a way to bring this music and this band to the people. And I’m honored that The Forum let us do just that. It’s CMFT in its entirety. It’s songs I’ve shared over the years. It’s a celebration, and I’m so stoked to party with all of you," says Taylor. The singer's management team at 5B are partnering with Danny Wimmer Presents to put on the special event. Watch a trailer for the show below.

Corey Taylor's debut solo album, CMFT, has already provided us with the songs "CMFT Must Be Stopped," "Black Eyes Blue," "HWY 666" and "Culture Head." You'll be able to hear the album in full this Friday (Oct. 2) when the album arrives via Roadrunner Records. Be sure to get your pre-order in right here.

This contest will end Thursday (Oct. 1) at 7AM ET, so be sure to get your entry in now. Winners will be notified ahead of the show. Good luck.