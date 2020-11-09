This year has given people a lot more free time to do things they normally wouldn't have time to do — like learning to play the guitar, for example. Now, you can enter to win an Evanescence exclusive PRS guitar to practice on.

The lucky winner will receive the guitar, which features a custom wrap inspired by Evanescence's latest single "Use My Voice," and a VIP laminate signed by vocalist Amy Lee. The guitar is currently one of only 20 that were made.

The contest will run from today (Nov. 9) through noon EST on Monday, Nov. 23. See photos of both the guitar and the laminate below, and enter to win the prize underneath.

Evanescence have released three singles off their upcoming album The Bitter Truth so far this year. The most recent, "Use My Voice" was used in partnership with the non-partisan organization Head Count to encourage people to vote.

We recently had the chance to speak to Lee about the song, the 2020 Presidential election — which she admitted has been the most polarizing of her lifetime — and her collaboration with Bring Me the Horizon. Check out the full interview here.