Enter to Win an LTD Guitar + Signature Nergal ‘LCFR’ Guitar Pedal From Behemoth

On Halloween, Behemoth will formally commemorate their 30th anniversary with a trio of specially produced livestream events, which finds the Polish black/death metal extremists playing songs from across the entirety of their career. In further celebration, Loudwire is partnering with Behemoth to give away an LTD guitar, courtesy of ESP, along with Nergal's signature LCFR pedal by KDHK.

The 'XXX Years Ov Blasphemy' livestream features three full sets, dubbed The Scorched Forest, The Path of Via Dolorosa and The Desecrated Temple, each of which was produced in conspiracy with Grupa 13, Behemoth's longtime video collaborators.

"30 years of blasphemy and bring on 30 more! What better night than All Saint’s Eve to celebrate this most unholy anniversary than with us, as we present the most ambitious project of our career to date, XXX Years Ov Blasphemy," exclaimed Nergal at the time the event was announced.

"Legions, when I say this is the ultimate cinematic Behemoth experience, I cannot express how much I mean that," he continued. "Another huge risk for us, but as always, we go feet first and push our limits. The result will be a sight to behold. We’ll see you in The Forest…and more!"

Enter the contest directly below for your chance to win an LTD EC-1000S Fluence guitar (see specs here) and the LCFR guitar pedal by KDHK.

For tickets to the historic livestream events, head here.

NOTE: This contest is open only to individuals who are legal residents of the 48 contiguous states who are 13 years of age or older (18 or older if a resident of Maine). Fans can enter to win now through Wednesday, Oct, 27 at 12PM ET, after which the contest will close and a winner will be selected.

Contest: Enter to Win an LTD Guitar + Nergal's Signature 'LCFR' Guitar Pedal

Behemoth / 5B Management

Behemoth, 'XXX Years Ov Blasphemy' Trailer