Win a Nirvana ‘In Utero’ 30th Anniversary Super Deluxe Vinyl Box Set!

Hey! Wait! Nirvana's In Utero album is turning 30 and Loudwire Nights wants to celebrate by giving you a chance to win the band's special 8LP super deluxe vinyl box set as part of the Loudwire Record Club.

It's been three decades since Nirvana graced us with their third and final studio album, In Utero. Coming off the success of Nevermind, the album debuted at No. 1, and soon added "Heart-Shaped Box," "Rape Me," "All Apologies," "Dumb," "Pennyroyal Tea" and "Scentless Apprentice" among others as iconic Nirvana songs.

For the true Nirvana fan, the In Utero super deluxe edition vinyl box set is something special. It features 180-gram pressings of the album and five b-sides, along with newly remastered bonus tracks, two complete concerts from Los Angeles ’93 and Seattle ‘94 plus six bonus live songs from the tour. In total, that 72 tracks, 53 of which have never been released prior to this new box set collection.

You'll also get an Angel-on-acrylic panel, a 48-page book with unreleased photos, a new 20-page fanzine, the Los Angeles gig poster litho, two ticket stubs, and replicas of the promo Angel mobile. The set is rounded out by three gig flyers, an all-access tour laminate and four backstage passes. How cool!

There's also something special that we'll be offering for two runners-up. That would be the vinyl LP with the bonus 10" vinyl that comes with five b-sides and bonus tracks. It should be noted that the original artwork has been expanded to become a premium tip-on gatefold jacket for the first time as well, giving fans a new 10" jacket art.

So all that's left now is to enter to win. You can simply fill out your details in the entry form at the bottom of this post. We'll reach out if you've been selected as the winner or runner-up. But first, you've got to enter to win and you'll want to do so between now and the contest deadline of Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 10AM ET.

