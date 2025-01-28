Win a Pearl Jam ‘Vitalogy’ 30th Anniversary Vinyl + Blu-Ray Prize Pack

How would you like a Pearl Jam prize package largely centered around the 30th anniversary of the band's Vitalogy release? This truly is a special package that Loudwire Nights has put together for you and it could be yours.

So what all would you get? It starts with a remastered audiophile vinyl pressing of the band's third studio album, Vitalogy. But you'll also get the deluxe Blu-Ray copy of Vitalogy which features the record in spatial and hi-resolution audio. And while you're at it, you might as well be wearing some merch from that era, so the package comes with the 30th anniversary T-shirt celebrating the Vitalogy era.

But wait, there's more. Just to add to your collecting pleasure, we're adding in the Record Store Day vinyl pressing of Pearl Jam's latest album, Dark Matter.

pearl jam vitalogy era t-shirt PearlJam.com loading...

pearl jam, dark matter record store day vinyl pressing PearlJam.com loading...

About Vitalogy

Pearl Jam's Vitalogy album was released on Nov. 24, 1994. It showed the band's evolution as they began to move away from the grunge sound that introduced them into delivering a more aggressive, raw sound that they had honed as a tight-knit unit while out on the road.

READ MORE: Pearl Jam Friend + Associate Reflects on 30 Years of 'Vitalogy'

Longtime Pearl Jam engineer, producer and mixer Brett Eliason told Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong last year, "You saw these songs kind of take shape on the road ... It was an interesting thing where instead of being a cohesive group at the studio and just focusing on a record, it was something that was coming together more naturally from a touring experience."

"Before you even went in to make a record, [manager Kelly Curtis would] ask them to go do a tour, even if it was just a handful of shows," Eliason shared. "It made a lot of sense. When you play those things live, you vet them. You work out some bugs. You find that natural live energy behind it as well — and so Vitalogy was steeped in that."

You can hear more of that chat in the player below.

The album debuted at No. 1 and yielded such standouts as "Better Man," "Spin the Black Circle," "Not for You," "Corduroy," "Nothingman" and "Immortality." It would go on to become certified five times platinum in the U.S.

How Do I Enter to Win This Pearl Jam Prize Pacakge?

If you would like to win this Pearl Jam Vitalogy 30th anniversary prize package, simply use the entry form provided below. Add your contact info and if your name is chosen from all the entries, we will reach out to you to make sure that you receive your prize package.

You'll want to make sure to respond before next Tuesday (Feb. 4) as that is the end date of this contest. So go ahead and get your entry information in while you still can.

And just this reminder, you're able to hear Pearl Jam as part of the Loudwire Nights radio show. The Loudwire Nights radio show airs live every weeknight at 7PM ET or on the Loudwire app; you can also see if the show is available on your local radio station and listen to interviews on-demand.