Win a ‘Slipknot: Live at MSG’ Vinyl Album

Slipknot are taking you back to a key moment in their career, releasing their Live at MSG album on vinyl for the first time this month, and Loudwire Nights wants to make sure you get to experience this special show in all its vinyl glory!

That's right! For this contest, three winners will receive a new vinyl version of Slipknot's Live at MSG album, which is taken from the band's Feb. 5, 2009 performance at the historic New York venue.

Oh what a show it was, as Slipknot were on top of their game! The band has just hit No. 1 for the first time with their All Hope Is Gone album and they were eight months and nine countries into supporting the album at the time the performance took place. In other words, they were sharp and ready to totally destroy for the New York audience.

This special package, featuring such fan favorites as "(sic)," "Wait and Bleed," "Before I Forget," "Dead Memories," "Psychosocial," "Duality" and "Spit It Out," will arrive for fans on vinyl for the first time on Aug. 18, but you can actually enter to win a vinyl copy of the record right here. Simply enter your details in the entry form provided below before Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 10AM ET when this contest ends.

This set features all new artwork from percussionist M. Shawn Crahan and comes as the band is marking the 15th anniversary of the All Hope Is Gone album.

Be sure to get yours and tune in to Loudwire Nights, where you'll hear plenty of Slipknot in rotation.

