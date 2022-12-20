Enter to Win a Vinyl 12-Pack From Loudwire’s Best Rock + Metal Albums of 2022

Oh what a year 2022 has been, and Loudwire Nights wants to make sure you celebrate the year in hard rock and metal music that was in style. So we're offering a trio of vinyl album 12-packs showcasing some of the best albums of the year, each of which were featured in our Best Rock and Metal Albums of 2022 list.

It should be noted that each of the 12-packs will feature a different selection of albums, but you should be ready to drop the needle on some seriously great music that will always take you back to the vibe that was 2022.

As we enter this season of giving, here's a chance to win vinyl version of standout albums from Lorna Shore, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Ghost, Slipknot, Ozzy Osbourne, Korn and many more. You just need to be sure to have your entry completed and entered into our contest by Monday, Jan. 2 at 3PM ET. After all the entries have been collected, we'll pick three winners for the Best of 2022 vinyl 12-pack.

If you need a refresher to see what albums might be on the table, revisit our Best Rock and Metal Albums of 2022 feature. Then head below to fill out the entry form, because you can't win unless you enter.

