In 1996, Eddie Van Halen named one of his signature guitar models, the EVH Wolfgang, after his 5-year-old son, Wolfgang Van Halen.

Today, that idea is coming full circle. Wolf, now 31, is currently designing his own signature instrument, his first. Naturally, the axe will pay tribute to his father, the late Van Halen guitarist who's become as influential to music gear as Van Halen is to rock music.

Wolf announced his new guitar, revealing its model name and some of its specs, in a March 14 interview with Chris Shiflett on the Foo Fighters guitarist's Walking the Floor podcast. One unusual attribute of the in-the-works instrument — an E-shaped sound hole to honor Eddie — makes it unlike any other guitar out there.

"There are so many people who are like, 'Why don't you develop your own guitar?'" Wolf, who now fronts the band Mammoth WVH, remarked. "It's like, 'I've been doing that this whole time.'" (via BraveWords)

He explained, "We're developing a guitar I'm very excited about. I'm calling it the SA-126 — Dad's birthday is January 26. He named a song, '316', after my birthday. SA (means) semi-acoustic; that's been the code name, and the more I've sat with it, the more I really like it."

As for the custom “E” sound hole, Wolf observed, "It has one F-hole, but we've modified it so it's an E-hole, for dad. I'm really stoked about it, and I think people are going to dig it when they see it."

It's unclear if and when the instrument will be available at retail. EVH Gear, Eddie's namesake line of musical equipment, is currently manufactured by Fender Musical Instruments. It could be presumed that the first WVH signature model will be as well.

Wolf performed alongside his dad in Van Halen until Eddie's death in 2020. He replaced bassist Michael Anthony in 2006. Switching to guitar and vocals, Wolf released his debut with Mammoth WVH last year. They are currently on tour in the U.S. with Dirty Honey.

Listen to Wolf's Walking the Floor interview below, underneath the episode description from Shiflett:

Skip a year of high school to tour with Van Halen? Play every instrument on your debut record?? Opening slot on a sold out stadium tour??? Wolfgang Van Halen is flying out of the gates with his new band Mammoth WVH!!!

Wolfgang Van Halen Talks to Walking the Floor - March 14, 2022