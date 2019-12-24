WWE Superstar Rik Bugez Gets a Judas Priest Christmas Gift

'Tis the season for giving and our bearded one, Squiggy from the Music Experience, brought a little joy to one very big boy this Christmas. For this edition of Gear Factor, our host gets to play Santa while gifting WWE wrestler Rik Bugez (fka Eric Bugenhagen) something that truly rocks.

The NXT favorite was just discussing Christmas decorations when Squiggy arrived. "A new air guitar," immediately questions Bugez, but what to his wandering eyes did appear, but a fully solid Richie Faulkner Epiphone V guitar for him to play and us to hear.

Ever want to see a pumped up 6' 1" wrestler get emotional? Watch as he tests out the Epiphone guitar playing Judas Priest's "Victim of Changes," giving a Halford belt through the tears.

"Holy buckets!" screams Bugez, joyous and triumphant over the arrival of his new heavy metal Christmas present. We at Loudwire's Gear Factor, the Music Experience, Gibson and Epiphone wish you all a very happy holiday season. Revisit our previous Gear Factor with Mr. Bugez right here and check out the wrestler/rocker receiving his Christmas gift in the player above.