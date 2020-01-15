Nissan CEO Allegedly Escapes Japan by Hiding in Instrument Case

The Yamaha Corporation has urged customers not to hide inside its musical instrument cases after reports emerged that a Japanese executive fled the country in one. However, fugitive businessman Carlos Ghosn has denied that he escaped from his home in Tokyo within a large double bass case.

That's according to the latest from both CNN and NBC News, which noted that the former Nissan Motor Co. CEO had been out on bail after allegedly misappropriating company funds and engaging in other financial crimes. While awaiting trial, however, his reportedly daring escape was undertaken.

Instrument case or not, Ghosn still slipped past airport security in some way. Contemporaneous reports posit that the ex-auto exec's accomplices may have smuggled him past authorities in a large speaker case that was too big to fit through an airport's X-ray scanner.

The Wall Street Journal obtained a photo of what that case looked like, which can be seen down toward the bottom of this post. The publication called the escape "one of the corporate world's most stunning cases of bail jumping."

That was enough for Yamaha to take to their official Japanese Twitter account last week (Jan. 11) to warn against the practice of climbing inside instrument cases. But the company didn't name names. A spokesperson merely cautioned customers against the practice in the message translated below.

In an interview with CNN last week, Ghosn said that rumors about his escape were inaccurate while refusing to elaborate further. Although he did state that "freedom, no matter the way it happens, is always sweet."

[Please] I don't mention the reason, but there are many tweets about spoilers about getting into large instrument cases. It's too late after an unfortunate accident to happen, so take care that you don't actually do or do that around you.