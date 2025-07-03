Zakk Wylde Tips What to Expect From Ozzy + Black Sabbath’s Farewell Show

Having called it "Ozzfest on steroids" in a chat with Loudwire Nights earlier in the week, Zakk Wylde has tipped a little more of what fans can expect to see with the day-long celebration of Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath at the Back to the Beginning concert this Saturday (July 5).

While it's known that some of rock and metal's biggest names will perform at the celebration, Wylde has now shared a bit of what fans can expect to see in an interview with Rolling Stone.

“I think all the bands are going to do… let’s say, if they do three or four songs, do two of their songs and then do one Sabbath song. I think that’s what everybody’s doing," shares Wylde. "Everybody’s going to pay tribute to Sabbath, and then we’ll sit and watch Sabbath at the end of the night, watch them crush it.”

The guitarist also cracked a joke about the potential scramble for who covers what. "I think Tom [Morello]’s trying to make sure everybody’s got their own song that they’re going to do. And then you got to pick. Sabbath’s got plenty of amazing songs to choose from. It would be great if everybody just does 'Iron Man.' [Laughs]. It’s just 12 hours of 'Iron Man.'"

At present, the Back to the Beginning concert is expected to feature sets from Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Slayer, Tool, Pantera, Gojira, Halestorm, Alice in Chains, Lamb of God, Anthrax, Mastodon and Rival Sons as well as a number of ad hoc supergroups formed of various name players on hand to show their respect.

While several key players from Ozzy's solo years have already been announced for the show, Wylde also revealed a few more that are now on board to take part.

“[Bassist] Mike Inez is going to be there. [Drummer] Michael Bordin is going to be there. [Drummer] Tommy Clufetos will be there. [Bassist] Robert Trujillo will be there, [keyboardist] Adam Wakeman…It’ll be everyone that’s played with Ozzy over the years. We’re going to figure it out when we get there.”

Wylde also confirmed that the finale of the evening is expected to feature the reunion of all four members of Black Sabbath. "Basically just the four of them," said Wylde. "I think everybody’s going to be up there onstage watching. I mean, how could you not? I think it’s going to be a truly amazing moment."

Is This Really the End?

While the members of Black Sabbath have discussed the potential of recording more music together, they've held steadfast to the idea that this is the final performance. But it doesn't keep Wylde from hoping for more and he says he's probably not the only one.

“I’m sure the promoters are going to go, ‘Wow, that was pretty amazing. Let’s do another world tour right now.’ I think not only will all the other bands be on the side of the stage to watch the amazingness, I think all the promoters are going to be up there going, ‘Are you thinking what I’m thinking?’" comments the guitarist. “If Oz sounds great and everything like that, if he wants to continue carrying on singing on a throne, we’ll just make the throne so it goes out over the audience. It shoots fire and water and dragons come out of it. You know what I mean? And we’ll make the throne part of the show. It’d be amazing.”