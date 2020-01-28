The 2020 edition of Boston Calling will have plenty for rock fans, especially at the top of the bill where the newly added Rage Against the Machine joins Foo Fighters and Red Hot Chili Peppers as the 2020 headliners.

Boston Calling will take place at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston, Massachusetts the weekend of May 22-24, featuring a mix of rock, alternative and pop bands, comedians and DJs.

Foo Fighters will headline the opening night on May 22, with Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, Brittany Howard, Noname, The Struts, Sharon Van Etten, PUP, Andrew W.K., Iann Dior, The Districts, Brutus, Pony Bradshaw and The Sheila Divine set to play.

Rage Against the Machine get to close things out on Saturday (May 23), lighting things up after a day that includes Run the Jewels, Banks, Koffee, Pink Sweat$, Dave, Orville Peck, RJD2, Jay Som, Girl in Red, Phony Ppl, Dreamers and Camp Blood.

The Sunday bill (May 24) has Red Hot Chili Peppers in the top slot, with The 1975, Liam Gallagher, Angels & Airwaves, LP, Phoebe Bridgers, Dinosaur Jr., PVRIS, Beabadoobee, Jack Harlow, Mew, Djo and Cliff Notez all set to take the stage.

Three day tickets for the festival are now on sale via the Boston Calling website, so snag them up now.

