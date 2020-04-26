2020 Louder Than Life Festival Officially Cancelled

The coronavirus pandemic continues to affect the 2020 touring industry, with event producer Danny Wimmer Presents announcing the cancellation of three additional festivals this fall. The hard rock and metal centric Louder Than Life festival, plus the more eclectic Bourbon & Beyond Festival and the country-leaning Hometown Rising -- all three festivals taking place in the Louisville area -- have all been called off for 2020.

A statement from DWP reads:

In our heart of hearts we hoped and prayed that COVID-19 would not prevent us from having the 2020 Louisville Trifesta. In what feels like a repetitive bad dream, we now have to announce that Hometown Rising, Louder Than Life and Bourbon & Beyond festivals, held at Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, KY, are being cancelled for 2020. We are working really hard to bring as much of our 2020 lineups back to 2021. Even though the festivals are not until September, the advanced planning realities of producing three back-to-back-to-back events have necessitated that a decision be made sooner than later. Our decision also conforms with the advice of health officials. As with our other cancelled events, we will be offering full refunds to our fans. All purchasers (including transfers from Welcome to Rockville, Sonic Temple and Epicenter) will be notified of their options and procedures via email next week. We are truly heartbroken it has come to this. We want to thank you for your patience, support and loyalty. We hope you are staying safe as well as physically and mentally well. We are blessed to have such an amazing Festival Family, and together, as a community, we will get through this. With Love,

Team DWP

A full lineup for Louder Than Life had yet to be revealed, though it was announced that Metallica was set to headline two of the nights. DWP had also intended to expand Louder Than Life to four days, with many of the acts that had been scheduled for the promoter's spring festivals reportedly shifting their plans to make the fall festival.

As for ticket refunds and other questions concerning the 2020 Louder Than Life festival, please visit the Louder Than Life event website and check out the frequently asked questions section on the frontpage. Emails with complete details on refunds are expected to go out no later than April 28. Meanwhile, DWP expect Louder Than Life to return in 2021 at the Highland Festival Grounds and Kentucky Expo Center. Dates will be revealed at a later time.