2021 Heavy Music Awards Nominees Revealed

Is it Bring Me the Horizon's year? Will Deftones dominate? Or could Creeper sneak away with the top honors? The finalists have been announced for the 2021 Heavy Music Awards.

The U.K.-based awards ceremony will take place Sept. 2 at the O2 Forum Kentish Town in London, returning to a live in-person ceremony for its fifth anniversary after being an online event last year. But having seen success with streaming, the event will also be streamed worldwide via Twitch again this year as well.

Bring Me the Horizon and Creeper lead all nominees with nods in four categories. Bring Me the Horizon's Post Human: Survival Horror album will vie for Best Album honors, while the band has also been nominated for Best U.K. Band, Best Video ("Obey") and Best Production.

Creeper are also nominated in the Best Album category for Sex, Death & the Infinite Void while also receiving nods for Best U.K. Band, Best Album Artwork and Best Production.

Deftones could also make a mark with three big nods including one for Ohms in the Best Album category. They also received recognition for Best International Band and Best Video ("Ohms").

See all of the finalists for this year's Heavy Music Awards below and place your votes at this location.

Heavy Music Awards 2021

BEST ALBUM:

Bring Me the Horizon – Post Human: Survival Horror

Bury Tomorrow – Cannibal

Code Orange – Underneath

Creeper – Sex, Death & The Infinite Void

Deftones – Ohms

Machine Gun Kelly – Tickets To My Downfall

Neck Deep – All Distortions Are Intentional

BEST U.K. BAND:

Bring Me the Horizon

Bury Tomorrow

Creeper

Loathe

Neck Deep

Nova Twins

While She Sleeps

BEST INTERNATIONAL BAND (Presented by EMP):

Corey Taylor

Deftones

Five Finger Death Punch

Ghostemane

Lamb Of God

The Pretty Reckless

Trivium

BEST U.K. BREAKTHROUGH BAND (Presented by SharpTone Records):

As Everything Unfolds

Caskets

Death Blooms

Phoxjaw

Salem

Static Dress

Wargasm

BEST INTERNATIONAL BREAKTHROUGH BAND:

Dying Wish

END

Ghøstkid

Meet Me @ The Altar

Spiritbox

Tallah

Yours Truly

BEST ALBUM ARTWORK:

Code Orange – Underneath

Creeper – Sex, Death & The Infinite Void

Dance Gavin Dance – Afterburner

Enter Shikari – Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible

Ghostemane – Anti-Icon

Palm Reader – Sleepless

Phoxjaw – Royal Swan

BEST VIDEO:

Architects – "Animals"

Bring Me the Horizon (feat. Yungblud) – "Obey"

Deftones – "Ohms"

ERRA – "Snowblood"

Eskimo Callboy – "Hypa Hypa"

Nova Twins – "Taxi"

While She Sleeps – "Sleeps Society"

BEST PODCAST:

The Downbeat

The Jasta Show

Lifers

The Punk Rock MBA

Riot Act

Sappenin’

Someone Who Isn’t Me

BEST PRODUCTION:

Bring Me the Horizon – Post Human: Survival Horror (Jordan Fish & Oliver Sykes)

Code Orange – Underneath (Jami Morgan & Nick Raskulinecz & Will Yip)

Creeper – Sex, Death & The Infinite Void (Xandy Barry)

Enter Shikari – Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible (Rou Reynolds)

Four Year Strong – Brain Pain (Will Putney)

Loathe – I Let It In And It Took Everything (Loathe & George Lever & Jens Bogren)

Palm Reader – Sleepless (Lewis Johns)