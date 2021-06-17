2021 Heavy Music Awards Nominees Revealed
Is it Bring Me the Horizon's year? Will Deftones dominate? Or could Creeper sneak away with the top honors? The finalists have been announced for the 2021 Heavy Music Awards.
The U.K.-based awards ceremony will take place Sept. 2 at the O2 Forum Kentish Town in London, returning to a live in-person ceremony for its fifth anniversary after being an online event last year. But having seen success with streaming, the event will also be streamed worldwide via Twitch again this year as well.
Bring Me the Horizon and Creeper lead all nominees with nods in four categories. Bring Me the Horizon's Post Human: Survival Horror album will vie for Best Album honors, while the band has also been nominated for Best U.K. Band, Best Video ("Obey") and Best Production.
Creeper are also nominated in the Best Album category for Sex, Death & the Infinite Void while also receiving nods for Best U.K. Band, Best Album Artwork and Best Production.
Deftones could also make a mark with three big nods including one for Ohms in the Best Album category. They also received recognition for Best International Band and Best Video ("Ohms").
See all of the finalists for this year's Heavy Music Awards below and place your votes at this location.
Heavy Music Awards 2021
BEST ALBUM:
Bring Me the Horizon – Post Human: Survival Horror
Bury Tomorrow – Cannibal
Code Orange – Underneath
Creeper – Sex, Death & The Infinite Void
Deftones – Ohms
Machine Gun Kelly – Tickets To My Downfall
Neck Deep – All Distortions Are Intentional
BEST U.K. BAND:
Bring Me the Horizon
Bury Tomorrow
Creeper
Loathe
Neck Deep
Nova Twins
While She Sleeps
BEST INTERNATIONAL BAND (Presented by EMP):
Corey Taylor
Deftones
Five Finger Death Punch
Ghostemane
Lamb Of God
The Pretty Reckless
Trivium
BEST U.K. BREAKTHROUGH BAND (Presented by SharpTone Records):
As Everything Unfolds
Caskets
Death Blooms
Phoxjaw
Salem
Static Dress
Wargasm
BEST INTERNATIONAL BREAKTHROUGH BAND:
Dying Wish
END
Ghøstkid
Meet Me @ The Altar
Spiritbox
Tallah
Yours Truly
BEST ALBUM ARTWORK:
Code Orange – Underneath
Creeper – Sex, Death & The Infinite Void
Dance Gavin Dance – Afterburner
Enter Shikari – Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible
Ghostemane – Anti-Icon
Palm Reader – Sleepless
Phoxjaw – Royal Swan
BEST VIDEO:
Architects – "Animals"
Bring Me the Horizon (feat. Yungblud) – "Obey"
Deftones – "Ohms"
ERRA – "Snowblood"
Eskimo Callboy – "Hypa Hypa"
Nova Twins – "Taxi"
While She Sleeps – "Sleeps Society"
BEST PODCAST:
The Downbeat
The Jasta Show
Lifers
The Punk Rock MBA
Riot Act
Sappenin’
Someone Who Isn’t Me
BEST PRODUCTION:
Bring Me the Horizon – Post Human: Survival Horror (Jordan Fish & Oliver Sykes)
Code Orange – Underneath (Jami Morgan & Nick Raskulinecz & Will Yip)
Creeper – Sex, Death & The Infinite Void (Xandy Barry)
Enter Shikari – Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible (Rou Reynolds)
Four Year Strong – Brain Pain (Will Putney)
Loathe – I Let It In And It Took Everything (Loathe & George Lever & Jens Bogren)
Palm Reader – Sleepless (Lewis Johns)