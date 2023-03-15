All 2023 Heavy Music Awards Nominees Revealed For 14 Categories

The categories and nominees for the U.K.-based 2023 Heavy Music Awards have officially been revealed.

In all, there are 14 categories that fans can vote on and the dozens of nominees are mostly artists who have been 21st century leaders as rock and metal continues its pursuit for the proverbial "headliners of tomorrow" once all our legacy heroes' careers come to an end.

There's the premiere categories such as Best Album, Best Single, Best Breakthrough Album, Best International Artist and more, as well as tangential categories recognizing others beyond the musical artists themselves — Best Album Artwork, Best Festival and Best Production.

Leading all artists with a total of four nominations apiece are Ghost and Halestorm, who released the Impera and Back From the Dead albums, respectively, last year, marking two of the biggest releases in an incredibly voluminous year for new music.

As the Heavy Music Awards website denotes under each category, nominees are eligible for inclusion if the relevant work came between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31 of 2022, making it a clean break to recognize the very best of last year.

View all of the categories and nominees directly below and, to vote, head here. Voting closes at 5PM GMT on April 14 and the winners will be unveiled at the Heavy Music Awards ceremony on May 26 at the OVO Arena Wembley in London.

ALL 2023 HEAVY MUSIC AWARDS CATEGORIES + NOMINEES

Best Album

Architects, The Classic Symptoms of a Broken Spirit

Bad Omens, The Death of Peace of Mind

Ghost, Impera

Halestorm, Back From the Dead

Nova Twins, Supernova

Best Breakthrough Album

Bloodywood, Rakshak

Cassyette, Sad Girl Mixtape

Charlotte Sands, Love and Other Lies

Heriot, Profound Morality

Static Dress, Rouge Carpet Disaster

Wargasm, EXPLICIT: The MiXXXtape

Witch Fever, Congregation

Best U.K. Artist

Bob Vylan

Creeper

Holding Absence

Malevolence

Nova Twins

Sleep Token

Vukovi

Best International Artist

Bad Omens

Electric Callboy

Ghost

Halestorm

I Prevail

Polyphia

Spiritbox

Best U.K. Live Artist

Biffy Clyro

Creeper

Enter Shikari

Neck Deep

Nova Twins

Skindred

Vukovi

Best International Live Artist

Alexisonfire

Electric Callboy

Ghost

Halestorm

My Chemical Romance

Parkway Drive

Turnstile

Best Breakthrough Live Artist

As Everything Unfolds

Cassyette

Heriot

Joey Valence & Brae

Lake Malice

Static Dress

Witch Fever

Best U.K. Breakthrough Artist

As December Falls

Blackgold

Cody Frost

Deliliah Bon

Kid Bookie

Lake Malice

Zand

Best International Breakthrough Artist

Charlotte Sands

Chat Pile

LS Dunes

Scene Queen

Scowl

Soul Blind

Zulu

Best Festival

2000 Trees

Aftershock Festival

Bring Me the Horizon Malta Weekender

Download Festival

Hellfest

Outbreak Fest

Slam Dunk Festival

Best Single

Architects, "When We Were Young"

Bring Me the Horizon, "sTraNgeRs"

Creeper, "Ghost Brigade"

Enter Shikari, "The void Stares Back" ft. Wargasm

Ghost, "Call Me Little Sunshine"

Ithaca, "They Fear Us"

Neck Deep, "STFU"

Best Production

Architects, The Classic Symptoms of a Broken Spirit

Bad Omens, The Death of Peace of Mind

Halestorm, Back From the Dead

Ithaca, They Fear Us

Rolo Tomassi, Where Myth Becomes Memory

Static Dress, Rouge Carpet Disaster

Vukovi, NULA

Best Video

Cassyette, "Sad Girl Summer"

Coheed and Cambria, "The Liars Club"

Electric Callboy, "Hurrikan"

Motionless in White, "Werewolf"

Nova Twins, "Choose Your Fighter"

Parkway Drive, "Glitch"

Polyphia, "Playing God"

Best Album Artwork

Coheed and Cambria, Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind

Malevolence, Malicious Intent

Parkway Drive, Darker Still

Polyphia, Remember That You Will Die

Vukovi, NULA

Witch Fever, Congregation

Zeal & Ardor, Zeal & Ardor