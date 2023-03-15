All 2023 Heavy Music Awards Nominees Revealed For 14 Categories
The categories and nominees for the U.K.-based 2023 Heavy Music Awards have officially been revealed.
In all, there are 14 categories that fans can vote on and the dozens of nominees are mostly artists who have been 21st century leaders as rock and metal continues its pursuit for the proverbial "headliners of tomorrow" once all our legacy heroes' careers come to an end.
There's the premiere categories such as Best Album, Best Single, Best Breakthrough Album, Best International Artist and more, as well as tangential categories recognizing others beyond the musical artists themselves — Best Album Artwork, Best Festival and Best Production.
Leading all artists with a total of four nominations apiece are Ghost and Halestorm, who released the Impera and Back From the Dead albums, respectively, last year, marking two of the biggest releases in an incredibly voluminous year for new music.
As the Heavy Music Awards website denotes under each category, nominees are eligible for inclusion if the relevant work came between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31 of 2022, making it a clean break to recognize the very best of last year.
View all of the categories and nominees directly below and, to vote, head here. Voting closes at 5PM GMT on April 14 and the winners will be unveiled at the Heavy Music Awards ceremony on May 26 at the OVO Arena Wembley in London.
ALL 2023 HEAVY MUSIC AWARDS CATEGORIES + NOMINEES
Best Album
Architects, The Classic Symptoms of a Broken Spirit
Bad Omens, The Death of Peace of Mind
Ghost, Impera
Halestorm, Back From the Dead
Nova Twins, Supernova
Best Breakthrough Album
Bloodywood, Rakshak
Cassyette, Sad Girl Mixtape
Charlotte Sands, Love and Other Lies
Heriot, Profound Morality
Static Dress, Rouge Carpet Disaster
Wargasm, EXPLICIT: The MiXXXtape
Witch Fever, Congregation
Best U.K. Artist
Bob Vylan
Creeper
Holding Absence
Malevolence
Nova Twins
Sleep Token
Vukovi
Best International Artist
Bad Omens
Electric Callboy
Ghost
Halestorm
I Prevail
Polyphia
Spiritbox
Best U.K. Live Artist
Biffy Clyro
Creeper
Enter Shikari
Neck Deep
Nova Twins
Skindred
Vukovi
Best International Live Artist
Alexisonfire
Electric Callboy
Ghost
Halestorm
My Chemical Romance
Parkway Drive
Turnstile
Best Breakthrough Live Artist
As Everything Unfolds
Cassyette
Heriot
Joey Valence & Brae
Lake Malice
Static Dress
Witch Fever
Best U.K. Breakthrough Artist
As December Falls
Blackgold
Cody Frost
Deliliah Bon
Kid Bookie
Lake Malice
Zand
Best International Breakthrough Artist
Charlotte Sands
Chat Pile
LS Dunes
Scene Queen
Scowl
Soul Blind
Zulu
Best Festival
2000 Trees
Aftershock Festival
Bring Me the Horizon Malta Weekender
Download Festival
Hellfest
Outbreak Fest
Slam Dunk Festival
Best Single
Architects, "When We Were Young"
Bring Me the Horizon, "sTraNgeRs"
Creeper, "Ghost Brigade"
Enter Shikari, "The void Stares Back" ft. Wargasm
Ghost, "Call Me Little Sunshine"
Ithaca, "They Fear Us"
Neck Deep, "STFU"
Best Production
Architects, The Classic Symptoms of a Broken Spirit
Bad Omens, The Death of Peace of Mind
Halestorm, Back From the Dead
Ithaca, They Fear Us
Rolo Tomassi, Where Myth Becomes Memory
Static Dress, Rouge Carpet Disaster
Vukovi, NULA
Best Video
Cassyette, "Sad Girl Summer"
Coheed and Cambria, "The Liars Club"
Electric Callboy, "Hurrikan"
Motionless in White, "Werewolf"
Nova Twins, "Choose Your Fighter"
Parkway Drive, "Glitch"
Polyphia, "Playing God"
Best Album Artwork
Coheed and Cambria, Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind
Malevolence, Malicious Intent
Parkway Drive, Darker Still
Polyphia, Remember That You Will Die
Vukovi, NULA
Witch Fever, Congregation
Zeal & Ardor, Zeal & Ardor