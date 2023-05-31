2023 Heavy Music Awards Winners Revealed – Bad Omens, Sleep Token + More

The U.K.-based Heavy Music Awards took place over the weekend in London, with a whole new batch of feted winners crowned for their works over the past year. As with past years, the fans definitely have the say in who takes home the trophies, with 14 categories revealing the best of hard rock and metal over the past year.

The top honor of the night went to Bad Omens, who took home the Best Album trophy for The Death of Peace of Mind, which edged out records from Architects, Ghost, Halestorm, Nova Twins, Slipknot and Vukovi.

The Best Single went to Enter Shikari and their collaboration with Wargasm on "The Void Stares Back." It beat out cuts from Ghost ("Call Me Little Sunshine"), Architects ("When We Were Young"), Bring Me the Horizon ("sTraNgeRs"), Creeper ("Ghost Brigade"), Neck Deep ("STFU") and Ithaca ("They Fear Us").

Sleep Token remain one of the hottest bands in music, as evidenced by their selection as the Best U.K. artist, where they beat out Holding Absence, Nova Twins, Vukovi, Bob Vylan, Creeper and Malevolence.

Meanwhile, Halestorm, whose Lzzy Hale and Joe Hottinger were joined by MGK guitarist Sophie Lloyd for a performance, received the Best International Artist trophy, besting Bad Omens, Ghost, Spiritbox, I Prevail, Polyphia and Electric Callboy.

Halestorm featuring Sophie Lloyd, "Raise Your Horns"

Motionless in White took home the Best Video trophy for "Werewolf" (as seen below), while other winners of note included Charlotte Sands (Best Breakthrough Album for Love and Other Lies), Skindred (Best U.K. Live Artist), Electric Callboy (Best International Live Artist), Static Dress (Best Breakthrough Live Artist), As December Falls (Best U.K. Breakthrough Artist), Scene Queen (Best International Breakthrough Artist), Malevolence (Best Album Artwork for Malicious Intent) and Vukovi (Best Production on NULA). Download also took the Best Festival trophy.

Motionless in White, "Werewolf"

The event also featured performances from the aforementioned Halestorm, along with Underoath, Boston Manor, Creeper, Loathe and Vukovi.

Congrats to all the new winners.