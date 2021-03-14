2021 Rock + Metal Grammy Winners Revealed
The 63rd annual Grammy Awards are tonight, and we'll be keeping track of all the rock and metal winners as they are revealed.
Body Count, Code Orange, In This Moment, Poppy and Power Trip are all nominated in the Best Metal Performance category. Poppy, Loudwire's 2020 Artist of the Year, is the first female solo artist to be nominated in this category.
Also, or the first time in history, an entire rock category at the Grammys is filled with women — The Best Rock Performance nominees include Fiona Apple, Big Thief, Phoebe Bridgers, Haim, Brittany Howard and Grace Potter.
And there should be some excitement over Andrew Watt among the Producer nominees for his work on Ozzy Osbourne's Ordinary Man album.
The Grammys were originally slated to take place on Sunday, Jan. 31, but were postponed until tonight (March 14) because of concerns over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The Daily Show's Trevor Noah is the host of this year's ceremony, which is airing on CBS. Head below to see who was victorious in the rock and metal categories, and check out the full list of winners here. Stay tuned as we update this post.
2021 Rock + Metal Grammy Winners
Best Rock Performance
Fiona Apple / "Shameika" - WINNER
Big Thief / "Not"
Phoebe Bridgers / "Kyoto"
Haim / "The Steps"
Brittany Howard / "Stay High"
Grace Potter / "Daylight"
Best Metal Performance
Body Count / "Bum-Rush" - WINNER
Code Orange / "Underneath"
In This Moment / "The In-Between"
Poppy / "Bloodmoney"
Power Trip / "Executioner's Tax (Swing of the Axe) (Live)
Best Rock Song
"Kyoto" / Phoebe Bridgers
"Lost in Yesterday" / Tame Impala
"Not" / Big Thief
"Shameika" / Fiona Apple
"Stay High" / Brittany Howard - WINNER
Best Rock Album
A Hero's Death / Fontaines D.C.
Kiwanuka / Michael Kiwanuka
Daylight / Grace Potter
Sound & Fury / Sturgill Simpson
The New Abnormal / The Strokes - WINNER
Best Alternative Music Album
Fiona Apple / Fetch the Bolt Cutters - WINNER
Beck / Hyperspace
Phoebe Bridgers /
Brittany Howard / Jaime
Tame Impala / The Slow Rush
Producer of the Year
Jack Antonoff
Dan Auerbach
Dave Cobb
Flying Lotus
Andrew Watt - WINNER
Best Spoken Word Album
Flea / Acid for the Children: A Memoir
Ken Jennings / Alex Trebek: The Answer Is
Rachel Maddow / Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia and the Richest Most Destructive Industry on Earth - WINNER
Ronan Farrow / Catch and Kill
Meryl Streep / Charlotte's Web
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Bill & Ted Face the Music
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Frozen 2
Jojo Rabbit - WINNER
Best Music Film
Beastie Boys Story
Black Is King
We Are Freestyle Love Supreme
Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice - WINNER
That Little Ol' Band From Texas
Best Comedy Album
Black Mitzvah / Tiffany Haddish - WINNER
I Love Everything / Patton Oswalt
The Pale Tourist / Jim Gaffigan
Paper Tiger / Bill Burr
23 Hours to Kill / Jerry Seinfeld