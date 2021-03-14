2021 Rock + Metal Grammy Winners Revealed

The 63rd annual Grammy Awards are tonight, and we'll be keeping track of all the rock and metal winners as they are revealed.

Body Count, Code Orange, In This Moment, Poppy and Power Trip are all nominated in the Best Metal Performance category. Poppy, Loudwire's 2020 Artist of the Year, is the first female solo artist to be nominated in this category.

Also, or the first time in history, an entire rock category at the Grammys is filled with women — The Best Rock Performance nominees include Fiona Apple, Big Thief, Phoebe Bridgers, Haim, Brittany Howard and Grace Potter.

And there should be some excitement over Andrew Watt among the Producer nominees for his work on Ozzy Osbourne's Ordinary Man album.

The Grammys were originally slated to take place on Sunday, Jan. 31, but were postponed until tonight (March 14) because of concerns over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Daily Show's Trevor Noah is the host of this year's ceremony, which is airing on CBS. Head below to see who was victorious in the rock and metal categories, and check out the full list of winners here. Stay tuned as we update this post.

2021 Rock + Metal Grammy Winners

Best Rock Performance

Fiona Apple / "Shameika" - WINNER

Big Thief / "Not"

Phoebe Bridgers / "Kyoto"

Haim / "The Steps"

Brittany Howard / "Stay High"

Grace Potter / "Daylight"

Best Metal Performance

Body Count / "Bum-Rush" - WINNER

Code Orange / "Underneath"

In This Moment / "The In-Between"

Poppy / "Bloodmoney"

Power Trip / "Executioner's Tax (Swing of the Axe) (Live)

Best Rock Song

"Kyoto" / Phoebe Bridgers

"Lost in Yesterday" / Tame Impala

"Not" / Big Thief

"Shameika" / Fiona Apple

"Stay High" / Brittany Howard - WINNER

Best Rock Album

A Hero's Death / Fontaines D.C.

Kiwanuka / Michael Kiwanuka

Daylight / Grace Potter

Sound & Fury / Sturgill Simpson

The New Abnormal / The Strokes - WINNER

Best Alternative Music Album

Fiona Apple / Fetch the Bolt Cutters - WINNER

Beck / Hyperspace

Phoebe Bridgers /

Brittany Howard / Jaime

Tame Impala / The Slow Rush

Producer of the Year

Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

Dave Cobb

Flying Lotus

Andrew Watt - WINNER

Best Spoken Word Album

Flea / Acid for the Children: A Memoir

Ken Jennings / Alex Trebek: The Answer Is

Rachel Maddow / Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia and the Richest Most Destructive Industry on Earth - WINNER

Ronan Farrow / Catch and Kill

Meryl Streep / Charlotte's Web

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Bill & Ted Face the Music

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Frozen 2

Jojo Rabbit - WINNER

Best Music Film

Beastie Boys Story

Black Is King

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme

Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice - WINNER

That Little Ol' Band From Texas

Best Comedy Album

Black Mitzvah / Tiffany Haddish - WINNER

I Love Everything / Patton Oswalt

The Pale Tourist / Jim Gaffigan

Paper Tiger / Bill Burr

23 Hours to Kill / Jerry Seinfeld