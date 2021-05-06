2021 Summerfest Lineup Revealed

Milwaukee's annual Summerfest will return in 2021, though a little bit later than usual as organizers have rolled out the lineup that will take part over three weekends in September.

As always, it's an eclectic group of artists spanning multiple genres but there will be plenty for rock fans to take in over the course of the first three September weekends (Sept. 2-4, Sept. 9-11, Sept. 16-18). While most acts will headline shows on one of 12 Summerfest stages in Milwaukee, Miley Cyrus is one of the event's headliners this year, performing Sept. 17 at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

Rise Against (Sept. 4) and Queensryche (Sept. 2) are among the opening weekend rock acts playing sets at Summerfest, joining Blackberry Smoke (Sept. 2), Cold War Kids (Sept. 2), Missio (Sept. 2), REO Speedwagon (Sept. 2) and Night Ranger (Sept. 3).

Buckcherry, Filter and Living Colour are all playing Sept. 11 during the second weekend's festivities, joining such other rock acts as Everclear (Sept. 9), Joan Jett and the Blackhearts (Sept. 9), George Thorogood and the Destroyers (Sept. 9), Goo Goo Dolls (Sept. 10), Lindsey Stirling (Sept. 10), 311 (Sept. 11), Hinder (Sept. 11), ZZ Top (Sept. 11) and Iration (Sept. 11).

The final weekend of this year's Summerfest has The Struts (Sept. 17), Candlebox (Sept. 17) and Pixies (Sept. 18) joining Dirty Heads (Sept. 16), Dead Sara (Sept. 17), Run the Jewels (Sept. 17), Fishbone (Sept. 17) and Black Pumas (Sept. 18) among others.

You can check out the full lineup of artists across all genres for the 2021 Summerfest right here and ticketing info is available at this location.