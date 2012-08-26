2021 Welcome to Rockville – Metallica, Slipknot, Disturbed + More!

Don’t miss Florida’s biggest rock ‘n roll party featuring two nights of Metallica with two unique sets, Slipknot, Disturbed, Rob Zombie, A Day To Remember, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Lamb of God, Social Distortion, The Offspring, Staind, Mudvayne, Cypress Hill & MANY MORE at Welcome to Rockville Nov. 11-14, 2021 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida! Get your 2021 Passes HERE: https://welcometorockvillefestival.com/passes/

For the first time ever, we will be rolling out a multi-year layaway program that allows you to lock in your 2021 AND 2022 passes, with seven months to pay them off. We can't wait to see you this November AND start the countdown to 2022 together as we've locked in our dates…we're coming back for FOUR DAYS again, May 19-22!

Grab 2021-2022 Weekend GA layaway passes here for only $50 down

If you've already locked in your 2021 passes, get first dibs on GUARANTEED level one pricing for 2022 now for only $22 down while supplies last, plus you'll get first dibs on camping when they go on sale this fall.

