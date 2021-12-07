2022 Hangout Festival Lineup Revealed

As the year winds down, it's good to know that festival season isn't that far off. In fact, the Hangout Music Festival just announced their 2022 lineup and ticketing information, so music fans can see headliners Post Malone, Halsey, Tame Impala and a killer lineup crashing the beaches of Gulf Shores, Alabama in May.

The 2022 event will take place May 20-22, bringing an eclectic lineup of acts to the beach shores for the first time since 2019.

Post Malone and Fall Out Boy sit atop the Friday (May 20) bill, with alt rockers Oliver Tree, Dayglow, electronic music favorite Zedd, country stars Kane Brown and Maren Morris and rapper T-Pain bringing a wide array of choices on Day 1.

Halsey, fresh off her Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross-produced album If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, headlines the Saturday (May 21) lineup, which also features pop star Doja Cat, soul singer Leon Bridges, alt rock act Illenium, The Band Camino, Lil' Yachty, Moon Taxi, Beabadoobee and more.

On Sunday (May 22), it's Tame Impala in the headline spot, with rap superstar Megan Thee Stallion, Sublime With Rome, Phoebe Bridgers, Jack Harlow, The Head and the Heart, Louis the Child, Diesel (aka Shaquille O'Neal) and more set to play.

The beachfront locale offers more than just taking in music, with hammocks lining the beaches, beach volleyball matches, disco skating at a full-size roller rink, dance parties by the water and more.

Pre-sale registration for the 2022 Hangout Festival is currently underway. You can check out the full lineup below and get ticketing information and VIP package options via the official festival website. There will be a limited time Dec. 10 pre-sale date, with the general public on-sale starting on Dec. 13.

2022 Hangout Festival Lineup

Hangout Music Festival